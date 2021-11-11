Taylor Swift All Too Well short film: Here’s what time it comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's All Too Well (The Short Film) will be released on Friday November 12th at 7pm EST on YouTube. Here's what time it's released in your country.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) era is almost ready to begin again and she's blessing fans with something very exciting – a short film based on the masterpiece 'All Too Well'.

All Too Well (The Short Film), which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien and will likely feature the long-awaited 'All Too Well' 10-minute version, was written and directed by Taylor herself.

As always with Taylor, there's bound to be an endless amount of easter eggs and hidden details scattered throughout the film too. In fact, fans have already spotted one big ol' 1989 clue in the 30 second teaser.

But anyway, before we get into all of that, what time is All Too Well (The Short Film) released, and where can you watch it online? Here's what you need to know.

What time does Taylor Swift's All Too Well short film come out on YouTube?

Taylor Swift All Too Well Short film: What time does it come out on YouTube? Picture: Republic Records

Here's when All Too Well (The Short Film) is released in your country

Taylor Swift's All Too Well (The Short Film) will be released on Friday 12th November at 7PM EST. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

Taylor has commented on a TikTok telling fans to listen to the album first when it's released at midnight EST.

Find the release times for All Too Well (The Short Film) below, based on your city:

United States (PST) - 4:00 PM

United States (EST) - 7:00 PM

Canada - 7:00 PM (Toronto), 4:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 9:00 PM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 9:00 PM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 12:00 AM (Saturday 13th)

Europe (Central European Time) - 1:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 2:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 2:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 5:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 7:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 8:00 AM

China - 8:00 AM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 8:00 AM

Singapore - 8:00 AM

Australia - 8:00 AM (Perth), 11:00 AM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 9:00 AM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 1:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲 https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/SWAlziJ6bC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

Where to watch All Too Well (The Short Film)?

Don't worry, you won't need a subscription to any streaming services to view this one. Seeing as the trailer was released on Taylor's own YouTube channel, All Too Well (The Short Film) will be available to watch in the exact same place on YouTube.

And it'll be totally free to watch!

In a tweet, Taylor said: "Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern."

All Too Well short film cast consists of Sadie Sink, Dylan O'Brien and Taylor Swift. Picture: Republic Records

Who are the actors in All Too Well (The Short Film)?

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien will be playing the two main roles in the film. Taylor Swift will also be playing a character too.

No other details about their characters have been revealed just yet. We'll just have to wait until November 12th to find out!

READ MORE: Who did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about?

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers appear to tease that a collab is coming

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.