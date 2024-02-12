Who is Ashley Avignone? Get to know Taylor Swift's best friend

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone have been friends for over 15 years. Get to know their friendship here.

If you're a Swiftie, you'll know who Ashley Avignone is and all about her friendship with Taylor Swift. If you're new to the Swiftie world, or are wondering who she's often seen standing next to at all those NFL games, here's what you need to know.

Ashley Avignone has always been a key member of Taylor's squad, but over the past year, she's become more and more known within the fandom thanks to her regular appearances at the Chiefs games.

Ashley and Taylor's friendship goes way, way back – and they were actually introduced by another one of Taylor's celebrity besties. Here's everything you need to know about Taylor and Ashley's friendship.

Get to know Taylor Swift's best friend Ashley Avignone

How did Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone become friends? Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images, @ashleyavignone via Instagram

Who is Ashley Avignone?

Ashley is a stylist and designer, and one of Taylor Swift’s closest friends. Ashley studied at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, and went on to appear in season 3 of The Rachel Zoe Project as Zoe’s style assistant. She joined the show in 2010 before it was cancelled in 2013. Now, Ashley is a successful stylist herself.

Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone have been friends since 2008 thanks to Emma Stone. Picture: Getty

How did Taylor Swift meet Ashley Avignone?

Taylor and Ashley reportedly became friends through mutual bestie Emma Stone. They met when they were teenagers and have stayed friends ever since. Taylor and Ashley both attended the premiere of Easy A in 2010, to support Emma. The trio were also pictured together at the 2011 Vanity Fair party.

How long have Taylor Swift and Ashley Avignone been friends?

Taylor and Ashley have been friends for around 16 years, since 2008. In a 2019 birthday post, Ashley wrote: "30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart. Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces."

In 2012, when Taylor released the original version of Red, Taylor included Ashley’s name in the hidden message for the song '22'. "Ashley, Dianna, Claire, Selena," the message read, referring to Ashley, Dianna Agron, Claire Winter and Selena Gomez.

So, Taylor and Ashley go waaaaay back! And she has remained one of Taylor’s closest friends since then, accompanying her to multiple NFL games, award shows and more. Ashley was also with Taylor at the 2024 Super Bowl, where the Chiefs secured their big win over the San Francisco 49ers.

