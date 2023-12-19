Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Chiefs vs Patriots game goes viral

Taylor Swift spotted at Kansas City Chiefs game

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor's reaction to the boos from Patriots fans was caught on camera.

Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game by supporters of the other team has gone viral – and fans are calling it 'heartbreaking'.

Since making her relationship with Travis Kelce public, Taylor has been spotted supporting him at a handful of Chiefs games, and is fast becoming a bit of a regular at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Of course, every time Taylor shows up to a game, it sparks a huge frenzy in the stadium, during the TV broadcast and on social media. Commentators have even begun to weave Taylor references into the coverage and the NFL has leaned into it in a huge way.

While all of that is fun and harmless for the Swifties, actual football fans (mostly the men) seem to be getting bothered by it. After she was shown on the big screens at the Gillette Stadium for the Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on Sunday (Dec 17), Patriots fans began booing her.

Taylor Swift's reaction to being booed at Chiefs vs. Patriots game goes viral. Picture: David Eulitt/Getty Images, @DonnieMexico17 via Twitter

Taylor was spotted watching the game from a VIP suite with her dad Scott Swift and friends Ashley Avignone, Alana Haim and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

She was shown on screen in the stadium, where she promptly gave a big smile and a wave as fans cheered for her. The cheers then gave way to boos from the Patriots fans, and as the camera dwelled on Taylor for longer than expected, it happened to catch her apparent reaction.

Reacting to the boos, Taylor gave a small smile and tilted her head, before trying to brush off the response with a shrug. After turning to Brittany, fans then think she said, "I knew this was coming."

“i knew it was coming” i will personally fight everyone that booed taylor pic.twitter.com/3hVAF8ORyI — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) December 17, 2023

Massive boo’s from Gillette as Taylor swift comes on the jumbo, America is waking up pic.twitter.com/rfgMUllpHL — Mexican Mindset (@DonnieMexico17) December 17, 2023

Swifties have called out the grown men booing for her, with one fan noting her disappointed reaction writing: "I will personally fight everyone that booed Taylor."

Another wrote: "So embarrassing that this is where men put their energy lmao stay mad."

But others have argued that it's not that deep, and it's probably not personal. It's because she's affiliated with opposing team and is deemed a rival. "Don’t assume this is aimed specifically at her. In the Patriots’ stadium, anyone looking like a Chiefs fan would get booed," one Twitter user added.

Even if that's the case, Taylor's reaction to the vocal booing has been labelled 'heartbreaking' by fans, particularly in light of what she said about attending games in her recent TIME magazine profile.

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs vs. Patriots games with Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone. Picture: Getty

Reacting to the excessive coverage surrounding her appearances at games, and the criticism from football fans that comes with it, Taylor said: "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," she added, with the profile noting that she is "sensitive to the attention that’s put on her when she shows up". "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

As one person wrote underneath the clip: "She's not bothering anyone, let her watch her boyfriend in peace." AMEN!

