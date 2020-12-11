Who is singing with Taylor Swift on Cowboy Like Me? The backing vocals explained

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift fans originally thought that Joe Alwyn was singing on the track but it turns out that it's a famous musician.

Taylor Swift just released her ninth studio album Evermore and fans can't get over the backing vocals on 'Cowboy Like Me'.

It might be less than five months since Taylor Swift released her last studio album Folklore but she's already back with a new project. Evermore is a sister record to Folklore, which Taylor recorded because she "couldn’t stop writing songs" with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Justin Vernon. The LP has already topped iTunes charts all around the world.

Evermore features notable appearances from acts including Haim, The National and Bon Iver but it's the mysterious backing vocals on 'Cowboy Like Me' that have caught the attention of the internet. Thankfully, Taylor's revealed who's behind them.

Who is the male singer on Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me?

The fact that the male singer on 'Cowboy Like Me' isn't officially featured on the track led some Swifties to speculate that he could be her boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Fans will already know that Joe has co-written multiple tracks on Folklore and Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery. It wouldn't be too wild to guess that he would sing backing vocals for Taylor too.

However, Taylor has since confirmed that the singer is none other than Marcus Mumford from Mumford & Sons. Discussing her collaborators on Twitter, Taylor said: "I loved creating these songs with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. We’ve also welcomed some new (and longtime) friends to our musical kitchen table this time around."

While Taylor hasn't mention Marcus by name on social media, his name appears in the official credits for the album.

So there we have it. No Joe Alwyn feature but a Taylor Swift Mumford & Sons collaboration officially exists.

Who did you think it was?