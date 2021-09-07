Taylor Swift fans call out Ellen DeGeneres after sexist old interview goes viral on TikTok

By Sam Prance

"She's on the brink of tears and everyone is laughing and ellen is ignoring all her requests to stop."

Taylor Swift fans are criticising Ellen DeGeneres for an old video in which Ellen appears to make Taylor very uncomfortable.

Throughout Taylor Swift's career, the 31-year-old has regularly called out the media for their sexist fixation on her love life. In multiple interviews and news stories, Taylor's boyfriends have received more attention than her work as an artist. Just last year, Taylor slammed Netflix's Ginny & Georgia over their "lazy, deeply sexist joke" about how many men she's dated.

Now, Taylor Swift fans are taking aim at an Ellen DeGeneres interview from 2012 after it resurfaced in a viral TikTok.

Taylor Swift fans call out Ellen DeGeneres after sexist old interview goes viral on TikTok. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty Images, NBC

In a TikTok video titled "someone who deserves an apology talk show edition", rising TikTok star Nya Johnson wrote: "Do u think Ellen thrives off of making guest uncomfortable?" alongside a clip from a 2012 interview in which she interrogates Taylor about her love life to the point where Taylor is on the brink of tears.

In the interview, Ellen says: "You were here with your boyfriend Zac Efron last time, how's he doing?" Taylor then explains: "We actually never dated," and Ellen dismisses her saying, "Yes you did." Taylor continues to deny it but Ellen doesn't let it go.

Ellen then asks Taylor to tell her who 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' is about by bringing up photos of various men Taylor has been associated with and getting her to ring a bell when the right one appears. Taylor makes clear she doesn't want to do it, but Ellen continues, and Taylor looks visibly uncomfortable and upset.

In the comments, people called out Ellen. On person wrote: "She's on the brink of tears and everyone is laughing and ellen is ignoring all her requests to stop." Another person added: "Why do they always do this to women, like our only accomplishments are who we've dated. It's so sad."

As it stands, Ellen is yet to respond to the backlash. We shall updated you if she does.