Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: School schedules exams around concert so students can attend

14 February 2024, 12:39

Taylor Swift goes to the club with her parents and Travis Kelce

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift will play seven sold out Eras Tour shows in Australia – but fans will have to travel to Melbourne and Sydney.

Taylor Swift's impact is so powerful it is now having an effect on school exam timetables. A school in Brisbane, Australia is apparently considering scheduling their exams around Taylor's Australia Eras Tour shows because of the amount of students that will be travelling to see her perform.

On February 16th, Taylor will play the first of seven Eras Tour shows in Australia. However, unlike the Reputation Stadium Tour, she will not be playing in either Brisbane or Perth. As a result, Swifties all over Australia will have to travel to either Melbourne or Sydney in order to watch the concert.

In an email sent to parents (obtained by InQueensland), Wynnum State High School's deputy principal wrote that it was aware of a number of students heading to Taylor's concert, and wanted to gauge how many of them would be absent so that they could schedule the exams when they return home.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: Brisbane school considers scheduling exams around concerts for students attending shows
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Australia: Brisbane school considers scheduling exams around concerts for students attending shows. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"I have been informed that a number of students will be interstate on the previous weekend and some up until Tuesday, February 27, attending one of the Taylor Swift concerts," deputy principal Hawkin said. "The dates of the exam block cannot be changed, however we are not unreasonable and propose the following."

The email continued: "The timetable within the exam block is flexible, however all students must sit the same exams at the same time. If your child will not be in Brisbane on Tuesday, February 27 please let me know via email by Monday, January 29. We will endeavour to schedule the exams your child will sit later in the week."

The school’s upcoming exam block will be held between Tuesday February 27 to Friday March 1. Taylor's Eras Tour shows in Sydney will take place on Friday 23rd, Saturday 24th, Sunday 25th and Monday 26th.

The email also stated exams cannot be sat later than the timetabled dates unless there is a medical emergency or other extenuating circumstance.

In a follow up to 7NEWS.com.au, the Department of Education said any claims that the school was changing its block exam dates due to the concerts were "inaccurate": "No exams have been moved. The time and days of individual exams within the block have not been set yet. This will happen two weeks before the exam block."

Taylor Swift will play seven sold out Eras Tour shows in Australia
Taylor Swift will play seven sold out Eras Tour shows in Australia. Picture: Getty

In other Eras Tour Australia news, Swifties were hit with a strict ban on friendship bracelets last week as event organisers warned that fans will not be allowed to bring them into the concert unless they are worn on their arms.

Fans hit back to complain about the rule before a compromise was made. People will now be able to bring their bracelets on their wrists and in their single allowed bags, but d-rings, shower rings and carabiner clips are still strictly banned from the stadium.

