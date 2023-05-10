Taylor Swift fans called out over "invasive" Marjorie surprise on her Eras Tour

10 May 2023, 12:18

Taylor Swift teams up with Captial One for The Eras tour presale

By Sam Prance

A group of Swifities surprised Taylor Swift by holding up photos of her late grandmother Marjorie while she sang.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift fans are calling out a group of Swifties who surprised Taylor while she sang 'Marjorie' during her Eras Tour.

If you're a Swiftie, you'll already know how important the song 'Marjorie' is to Taylor. The song is a tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie Finlay. Marjorie helped inspire Taylor to pursue a career in music and the song features real background vocals of Marjorie singing opera. In the chorus, Taylor sings: "What died didn't stay dead / You're alive, you're alive in my head."

Taylor performs 'Marjorie' every night during The Eras Tour often bringing fans to tears. Last Friday (May 5), at Taylor's first Nashville show of The Eras Tour, a group of fans organised a project during Taylor's performance of 'Marjorie' but they're now facing criticism over it.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift performed until 2AM after a 4-hour storm delay on The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift fans called out over "invasive" Marjorie surprise on her Eras Tour
Taylor Swift fans called out over "invasive" Marjorie surprise on her Eras Tour. Picture: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, @thebwills via TikTok

In the Evermore section of her concert, Taylor sang 'Marjorie' like she does every night of The Eras Tour. However, a group of fans then surprised the 33-year-old singer by holding up photos of Marjorie in the audience. While Taylor appeared touched in some videos, people have since called out the fans for not considering how the surprise might have impacted Taylor.

One person tweeted: "Why the f--- would you hold up signs of someone’s dead family member when they are trying to perform??? y’all do not know these artists personally and this is so invasive."

Another wrote: "This isn't sweet. if a stranger holds up a picture of my dead nan while I'm singing I'm breaking down."

As it stands, Taylor is yet to speak about the moment. However, it's worth bearing in mind how this could affect her, if you're planning more surprises in future concerts.

Read more Taylor Swift Eras Tour news here:

WATCH: Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest interview each other

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

Trending on PopBuzz

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays on the Renaissance World Tour

Beyonce

Mae Muller and Sam Ryder face off in The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Mae Muller and Sam Ryder face off in The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Will Poulter opens up about the social media conversation surrounding his appearance

Will Poulter calls out people who debated his physical appearance after Marvel ‘glow-up’

News

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Denis in real life

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real life

Bridgerton

Tom Holland shares how his latest role had a huge effect on his own mental health

Tom Holland says he's over one year sober after working on his mental health

Celeb