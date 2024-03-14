Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie will be released on Disney Plus on March 14th. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) era is finally upon us! Taylor Swift's show-stopping concert movie is set to be released on Disney Plus on March 14th, but what time does it come out in your country?

The Eras Tour movie has already broken cinema records but now, a new extended version of Taylor's mammoth Eras Tour will be available to watch for free (with a subscription!) on Disney Plus.

Alongside the full Eras Tour setlist, the Disney+ (Taylor's Version) edition will include all six surprise songs Taylor performed over the three days the show was professionally filmed in Los Angeles. (And yes, it will include the previously omitted 'Cardigan'!)

Despite previously announcing that the film would be released globally on March 15th, Taylor will actually now be dropping it earlier than usual at 6PM PT on March 14th. The film will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Here's a full list of release times for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

What time does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie come out on Disney Plus?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie release time: Here's when it comes out on Disney Plus. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Disney+

Taylor Swift Eras Tour film release times: Here's when it comes out in your country on Disney Plus

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be released on Disney+ at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on March 14th. The exact time it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here is the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) release time for a handful of major time zones and countries:

United States (PT) - 6:00 PM

United States (ET) - 9:00 PM

Canada - 9:00 PM (Toronto), 6:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janeiro) - 11:00 PM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 1:00 AM (Friday 15th)

Europe (Central European Time) - 2:00 AM (Friday 15th)

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 3:00 AM (Friday 15th)

India (New Delhi) - 06:30 AM (Friday 15th)

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 8:00 AM (Friday 15th)

Philippines (Manila) - 9:00 AM (Friday 15th)

Hong Kong - 9:00 AM (Friday 15th)

Singapore - 9:00 AM (Friday 15th)

Australia - 9:00 AM (Perth), 12:00 PM (Sydney) (Friday 15th)

Japan (Tokyo) - 10:00 AM (Friday 15th)

New Zealand (Auckland) - 2:00 PM (Friday 15th)

Find even more time zones here.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie: What surprise songs will be in the Disney Plus version? Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) setlist: What surprise songs are in the movie?

Taylor's Eras Tour movie was filmed over three shows in Los Angeles, on August 3rd, 4th and 5th. During those shows, Taylor performed six surprise songs. 'Our Song' and 'You're On Your Own, Kid' were included in the theatrical release of the film.

The Disney+ version will include the other four surprise songs performed on those dates, which are:

'I Can See You'

'Maroon'

'You Are In Love'

'Death By A Thousand Cuts'

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will also include 'Cardigan' which was previously omitted from the theatrical and digital versions of the film.

Taylor's performance of 'Long Live' does not appear in the actual body of the movie, but it does play over the end credits.

See the full setlist for The Eras Tour here.

Read more Taylor Swift Eras Tour news here: