12 December 2023

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Sam Prance

What time does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie come out? The exact time depends on where you live in the world.

It's almost here. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film will be available to rent on streaming tomorrow but what time does it come out?

Ever since Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour debuted in cinemas in October, Swifties all around the world have been desperate to watch the movie from the comfort of their own homes. Filmed during Taylor's run of sold out shows at the SoFi Stadium in California, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour gives fans a front-row seat to one of the biggest concert experiences of all time.

READ MORE: Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Now, the wait is over. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will finally be available to rent and watch on video on demand tomorrow (Dec 13). It's also an extended version of the film that includes performances of 'Long Live', 'The Archer' and 'Wildest Dreams'. What's the exact release time though and where can you watch it? Here's everything you need to know.

How can I watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie online?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie release time: Here's when it comes out on streaming
Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie release time: Here's when it comes out on streaming. Picture: Taylor Swift Productions

What time does Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour come out?

Depending on where you live in the world, you will have to wait a little longer to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film. It comes out in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Ireland on Dec 13, Australia and New Zealand on Dec 14 and Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Mexico and Brazil on Dec 21 with more locations to be confirmed at a later date.

As it stands, the film will not be released on a streaming service like Netflix or Disney+. Instead, you will need to rent or buy the film from a video on demand streaming service of your choice. These include:

  • Apple TV+ (Not included in subscription)
  • Prime Video (Not included in subscription)
  • Vudu
  • Google Play
  • YouTube
  • Xfinity
  • Sky Store (UK and Ireland)

The time the film comes out will likely be dependent on each platform and nowhere has released any official times as it stands. It's possible that the film will become available to rent at midnight local time in each country its released in. However, it's also possible that there will be one international release time.

We have contacted both Apple TV+ and Prime Video for a release time. We will update you as soon as we know more.

In the US, the film will cost $19.89 to rent for a period of 48 hours.

Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Taylor Swift performing on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Getty

How is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Extended Version different to the original film?

As mentioned above, the version of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour that will be available to rent and buy on video on demand is an extended version of the movie that is currently in cinemas. As well as all the songs in the original version, the extended version features performances of 'Long Live', 'The Archer' and 'Wildest Dreams'.

For anyone hoping to see 'cardigan' and the 'seven' interlude from the actual concert, they are still not part of the film.

