Here's how and where to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film online

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Where is the Eras Tour concert film streaming? Is it on Netflix or Disney Plus? Here's where you can watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie, the price to rent it for 48 hours and more.

It's almost time! Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film is set to hit streaming services on December 13th, allowing Swifties to watch the show-stopping, career-spanning, Eras Tour celebration in the comfort of their own homes.

The Eras Tour Extended Version will 16 minutes longer than the theatrical version that fans saw in cinemas, and will include 3 song performances that were cut from the theatrical edit ('The Archer', 'Wildest Dreams' and 'Long Live' will all be included). The surprise songs that were featured in the film will also be the same as the ones that were shown in cinemas.

However, while it's dropping on streaming services, things will work a little different than a usual streaming release. To watch The Eras Tour, you will have to pay to rent the film. You will not be able to watch it for free on your subscriptions.

Here's everything you need to know, including where to watch The Eras Tour film online, how much it will cost, and what countries it will be available to stream in.

How and where to watch The Eras Tour film online

Here's where to stream The Eras Tour film. Picture: Taylor Swift Productions/Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Where to watch Eras Tour movie online: Here's where to rent Taylor Swift's concert film

As listed on Taylor's website, The Eras Tour movie will be available to rent from the following streaming services:

Apple TV+

Vudu

Prime Video

Xfinity

Google Play

If you're an Apple TV+ or Prime Video subscriber, The Eras Tour concert film will not be included in your subscription. You will need to pay the rental fee in order to watch the film. As more countries are announced, we will update this list with the relevant streaming services.

Will the Eras Tour movie be on Netflix or Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, the Eras Tour film will not be available on Netflix or Disney+, as those platforms do not offer rentals or purchases.

It's unclear if the concert film will end up on either of those two streaming services when the rental window ends. We'll update you as soon as Taylor announces anymore about the future streaming home of The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film will be available to rent on Apple TV+, Prime Video and more. Picture: Getty

Eras Tour movie rental price: How much does it cost to rent the Eras Tour film?

As confirmed by TODAY, the Eras Tour will only be available to rent on streaming services. It cannot be purchased, and it cannot be watched for free with a subscription.

The rental price for the Eras Tour film is $19.89

This price may vary depending on the streaming platform, and your country. For all U.S. and Canada rental purchases, you will only have access to the film for 48 hours.

You will be able to watch it as many times as you want within that 48 hours.

What countries will the Eras Tour movie be streaming in?

So far, Taylor has only confirmed that fans in the U.S. and Canada will be able to stream the Eras Tour online on December 13th. More countries are set to be announced soon, and will likely be confirmed before the 13th.

Here's the full list of countries where the Eras Tour is available to stream (so far):

United States

Canada

