Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at new album in the Eras Tour movie and no one realised

6 February 2024, 16:06 | Updated: 6 February 2024, 17:13

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Taylor Swift drop a huge hint that a brand new album was coming in one of her Eras Tour speech? Swifties are convinced...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift just surprised everyone after announcing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. But did she actually hint at it way back in July 2023 without anyone realising?

The mastermind appears to be it again! Swifties are convinced that Taylor dropped an incredibly subtle easter egg during a speech on at an Eras Tour show in Los Angeles and the whole thing is now going viral.

To make the theory even more convincing, the speech in which she dropped the hint actually ended up in the Eras Tour movie too.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans think she is dragging Joe Alwyn with The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her new album in the Eras Tour movie?
Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her new album in the Eras Tour movie? Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, YouTube

When the Eras Tour started, Taylor had released four brand new albums: Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Due to the pandemic, three of those albums had not been performed live on tour. On top of that, she had also re-released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) before the doors opened on her career-spanning spectacle in March 2023.

During the show, Taylor usually makes several speeches and while they're mostly the same for each city, sometimes she'll drop subtle references or allude to recent happenings in them.

With the announcement of The Tortured Poets Department, fans now think that one of the speeches that ended up in the final cut of the Eras Tour concert film dropped a huge hint that a brand new album was coming...

"Just saw someone point out that in The Eras Tour film Taylor talks about how people used to ask about how she would tour her 5 unreleased albums but then proceeds to only list 4... she's been shoving the hints right in our faces this whole time," one fan wrote.

In the Eras Tour film, just before Taylor performs 'Champagne Problems', she speaks to the audience and takes time to specifically acknowledge the four albums she released prior to the tour starting. But later in the speech, she says five albums.

"Anyway with this tour, I remember people would come up to me and they'd be like, 'So you've put out like, five albums that you haven't done tours for. So what's your plan, like what are you going to do?'" Taylor says in the film.

At the time, fans just brushed it off, thinking Taylor was just rounding up and generalising. But now, Swifties are convinced that she actually dropped an easter egg into the speech, hinting at her new album, her fifth new record to be released and (potentially) performed as part of the Eras Tour.

We won't know for sure if Taylor is planning on adding any of The Tortured Poets Department songs to the setlist until the album is released but if her speech really was an easter egg... a few surprise songs might end up making an appearance.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét Breaks Down Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

SZA reacts to people saying she should have won Album of the Year over Taylor Swift at the Grammys

SZA addresses claims she was "snubbed" after Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year at the Grammys

News

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift fans think she is dragging Joe Alwyn with her The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

Taylor Swift fans think she is dragging Joe Alwyn with The Tortured Poets Department tracklist
Who is Clara Bow and how is she connected to Taylor Swift? Swifties already have theories about the song

Who is Clara Bow? Taylor Swift's new song title sparks theories about meaning

TikTok Slushy trend explained: Here's why people are throwing slushies at their trucks

TikTok Slushie trend explained: Why are people throwing slushies at trucks?

Viral

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Did Taylor Swift sue Olivia Rodrigo? A full timeline of their friendship and alleged fall out

Are Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo friends? A full timeline of their friendship and rumoured feud
Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo put an end to fan-fuelled feud rumours with sweet gestures at Grammys

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo shut down feud rumours in viral Grammys video

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far
Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyoncé Act II: Release date, tracklist, news and theories about the Renaissance sequel

Beyonce

Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech

Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech

Miley Cyrus

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News