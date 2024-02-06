Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at new album in the Eras Tour movie and no one realised

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Taylor Swift drop a huge hint that a brand new album was coming in one of her Eras Tour speech? Swifties are convinced...

Taylor Swift just surprised everyone after announcing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. But did she actually hint at it way back in July 2023 without anyone realising?

The mastermind appears to be it again! Swifties are convinced that Taylor dropped an incredibly subtle easter egg during a speech on at an Eras Tour show in Los Angeles and the whole thing is now going viral.

To make the theory even more convincing, the speech in which she dropped the hint actually ended up in the Eras Tour movie too.

Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her new album in the Eras Tour movie? Picture: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images, YouTube

When the Eras Tour started, Taylor had released four brand new albums: Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. Due to the pandemic, three of those albums had not been performed live on tour. On top of that, she had also re-released Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) before the doors opened on her career-spanning spectacle in March 2023.

During the show, Taylor usually makes several speeches and while they're mostly the same for each city, sometimes she'll drop subtle references or allude to recent happenings in them.

With the announcement of The Tortured Poets Department, fans now think that one of the speeches that ended up in the final cut of the Eras Tour concert film dropped a huge hint that a brand new album was coming...

"Just saw someone point out that in The Eras Tour film Taylor talks about how people used to ask about how she would tour her 5 unreleased albums but then proceeds to only list 4... she's been shoving the hints right in our faces this whole time," one fan wrote.

In the Eras Tour film, just before Taylor performs 'Champagne Problems', she speaks to the audience and takes time to specifically acknowledge the four albums she released prior to the tour starting. But later in the speech, she says five albums.

"Anyway with this tour, I remember people would come up to me and they'd be like, 'So you've put out like, five albums that you haven't done tours for. So what's your plan, like what are you going to do?'" Taylor says in the film.

At the time, fans just brushed it off, thinking Taylor was just rounding up and generalising. But now, Swifties are convinced that she actually dropped an easter egg into the speech, hinting at her new album, her fifth new record to be released and (potentially) performed as part of the Eras Tour.

We won't know for sure if Taylor is planning on adding any of The Tortured Poets Department songs to the setlist until the album is released but if her speech really was an easter egg... a few surprise songs might end up making an appearance.

