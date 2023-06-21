Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK: How to get presale codes and tickets

Taylor Swift explains why Cruel Summer wasn't released as a single

By Sam Prance

All the Taylor Swift presale information you need for The Eras Tour in the UK including how to register, how to get presale codes and when tickets go on sale.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One, two, three, let's go bitch! Taylor Swift has announced the UK and Ireland dates for The Eras Tour but is there a presale?

Yesterday (Jun 20), Taylor revealed that she will be touring the UK and Ireland in the summer of 2024. As it stands, the 33-year-old superstar will be playing a total of 11 stadium dates in the UK and Ireland. These include one night in Cardiff, two nights in Liverpool, two nights in Dublin, two nights in Edinburgh and a whopping four nights in London.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, and setlist

With demand for The Eras Tour at an all-time high, it's unlikely that all fans will be able to get tickets. With that in mind, here is all the information you need to know about The Eras Tour presale codes and what you need to do to try and get tickets.

Is there a Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK presale?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK: How to get presale codes and tickets. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Taylor Swift via Republic Records

As Taylor promised in October 2022, anyone who pre-ordered Midnights from her official UK store will get a presale code for the UK dates of The Eras Tour. According to Taylor's official website, you will "officially be communicated with via the email supplied at checkout". Many fans have already received emails but some are still yet to be sent so keep checking.

If you still have not received an email by Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10am BST, you should contact presale@umusic.com.

The official The Eras Tour presale email reads: "It was just announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is coming to the UK & Ireland in 2024! By participating in the UK store Midnights pre-order offer before 12pm BST on Thursday 27 October 2022, you have qualified for special pre-sale access!"

As it stands, the only presale available is for fans who pre-ordered Midnights from Taylor's official store.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

When is Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK presale?

The presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in the UK and Ireland officially begins on Monday 10th July 2023. However, there is some variation depending on which city you want to get tickets to. With that in mind, here are the exact dates and times you can try to buy tickets in the presale.

London - Monday 10th July at 10am BST

- Monday 10th July at 10am BST Edinburgh & Dublin - Tuesday 11th July at 10am BST

- Tuesday 11th July at 10am BST Liverpool & Cardiff - Wednesday 12th July at 10am BST

Fans will be sent their unique presale access code the week before the presale begins. Presale code emails will be sent between Thursday 6th July 2023 at 10am BST and Friday 7th July 2023 at 10am BST.

The email includes a 'SUBMIT PREFERENCE' button. Click this and select the top three locations you would like to see Taylor perform in. There's also a 'GET SMS REMINDERS' button for text updates.

If you do not receive your unique code by Friday 7th July 2023 at 10am BST, you should contact presale@umusic.com.

💌 Pre-sale emails are now being sent to fans who purchased Midnights from the UK @taylorswift13 store!

• Codes may only be used to purchase up to 4 tickets per customer

• Your code will be valid for all UK & Ireland shows

• You must select your preferred city by 27/6 pic.twitter.com/NRuKA2kzMD — The Eras Tour UK & Ireland (@TheErasTourUK) June 20, 2023

How many tickets can I buy in the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour UK presale?

Presale codes give fans access to purchase "up to 4 tickets per customer". Per Taylor's terms and conditions: "Receiving a code does not guarantee ticket access. Ticket availability is limited and subject to currently available inventory. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last."

In other words, make sure you're ready on Ticketmaster as soon as tickets go on presale and hopefully, you'll be able to snag tickets. If not, you can attempt to get tickets in the general sale.

When do Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK tickets go on general sale?

The general sale for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK tickets begins on Thursday 13th July at 2pm BST. However, to access those tickets you still have to register. You can register for the chance to buy them when tickets go on sale via Taylor's website. Registration will close on Thursday June 22nd at 11:59PM.

For Dublin, registration ticket sales start on Thursday 13 July at 2pm BST.

For London, registration ticket sales start on Tuesday 18 July at 2pm BST.

For Edinburgh, registration ticket sales start on Wednesday 19 July at 2pm BST.

For Cardiff and Liverpool, registration ticket sales start on Thursday 20 July at 2pm BST.

If your registration is successful, you'll receive an email confirming your registration. You’ll then receive an email on July 5th 2023 confirming next steps.

Read more about Taylor Swift's Eras Tour here: