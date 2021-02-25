Taylor Swift fan goes viral after Evermore merch turns his skin green

By Sam Prance

Bobby Ernst went viral on TikTok after showing people what his long sleeve Willow top did to his skin.

Taylor Swift fans, be careful. If you've recently purchased her Evermore merch, it's possible that it will turn your skin green.

Taylor Swift is known for releasing pretty great merch. Just last year, the 31-year-old launched her Folklore campaign with an array of exclusive items, including socks, mugs and phone cases. She also released her own cardigan inspired by the song 'Cardigan', and it's been worn by stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Jennifer Hudson, Jonathan Van Ness and many more.

Taylor has since dropped a new merch alongside her Evermore album and one of the items has turned a fan's skin green.

Self-proclaimed Swiftie, Bobby Ernst (@bobby.ernst), went viral on TikTok this week after revealing what his Taylor Swift merch had done to his skin. He wrote "still love her" alongside video evidence of what the merch had done. In the clip, he explains: "So I wore this shirt for a day or two. It's the Taylor Swift merch from this Evermore album and it's turned my skin green."

Bobby added: "I don't know how well you can see it, I'm green." He then said: "I'll get it in a better light. It's all on my arms, chest and back."

In the video, you can see that his skin has indeed turned green. The merch in question is the “life was a willow” long sleeve tee, which is still available on Taylor's website. It's unclear if this has happened to anyone else.

Bobby's TikTok has been viewed over 150,000 times and it's even made its way on to Twitter. @nextlevelsteph tweeted the video with the caption: "not the evermore merch turning this kid green". Noticing his video, which now has an additional 120,000 views on Twitter, Bobby replied: "THIS IS ME HAHA it’s a day later and i’m still green after 2 showers."

One of Bobby's friends, @unculturedlily, also gave updates on what's happened to Bobby since. She tweeted: "we have a groupchat dedicated to him being green, it’s been like five days now and it’s only gotten slightly better." When Steph responded: "FIVE DAYS", Lily tweeted: "it’s gotten better but his elbows are still bright green".

THIS IS ME HAHA it’s a day later and i’m still green after 2 showers — bobby ernst (@bobbyernst28) February 24, 2021

I will 😭we have a groupchat dedicated to him being green, it’s been like five days now and it’s only gotten slightly better — lily 🌈 (@unculturedlily) February 23, 2021

it’s gotten better but his elbows are still bright green 😭 — lily 🌈 (@unculturedlily) February 23, 2021

Sending our thoughts to Bobby and anyone else who may have green skin as a result of their Evermore merch. We have no doubt that Taylor will look into the issue as soon as she is made aware of it.