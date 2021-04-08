Taylor Swift Fearless: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country

By Katie Louise Smith

Fearless (Taylor's Version) will be released on Friday 9th April. Here's when it comes out in your country.

It's finally here! Taylor Swift is set to release Fearless (Taylor's Version), the first of her re-recorded albums, on Friday 9th April, but what time will it be released?

As well as the re-recorded tracks from the original Fearless album, Taylor is also opening her vault of unreleased songs and treating us to six brand new studio versions alongside the album release.

Two of them ('You All Over Me' featuring Maren Morris and 'Mr. Perfectly Fine') have already been released, and the other four ('Don't You', 'Bye Bye Baby', 'That's When' and 'We Were Happy' both featuring Keith Urban) will soon be in our hands.

Whether you're planning on staying up late to see how Taylor has reinvented her iconic 2008 album, or need to set an alarm so you can drop all your plans and hit play as soon as it comes out, here's a handy list of release times.

What time is Fearless (Taylor's Version) released?

Taylor Swift Fearless album: What time is it released? Picture: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Republic

What time does Fearless (Taylor's Version) come out?

Much like the releases of Folklore and Evermore, as well as the recent vault single 'You All Over Me', Fearless (Taylor's Version) is expected to be released on Friday 9th April at midnight EDT (00:00 AM EDT). That means it will drop at the same time for everyone, but the exact time will vary depending on where you are in the world.

Here's when Fearless (Taylor's Version) is released in your country

United States (PDT) - 9:00 PM

United States (EDT) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 1:00 AM

United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Summer Time) - 6:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Summer Time) - 7:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM

China - 12:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 12:00 PM

Singapore - 12:00 PM

Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 2:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 4:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

