Taylor Swift fans think she skipped a 'Fifteen' lyric due to Travis Kelce relationship

By Katie Louise Smith

"Next up: London boy, without any mention of London Boy."

Since embarking on her 2024 Eras Tour dates, Taylor Swift has decided to spice things up in the Surprise Song department. Instead of limiting herself to only playing each surprise song once, Taylor has now introduced mashups into the equation.

Across the last month, she's treated fans to never-before-played mashups of some of her most beloved songs. As a result, she's now been able to craft new narratives by merging the lyrics of the two songs together. It also means she now skips certain lyrics or parts of each song.

During her 4th show in Singapore on March 7th, Taylor sang a beautiful piano rendition of 'Fifteen' mashed up with 'You're On Your Own, Kid', and Swifties can't stop thinking about how she skipped over a line in the song, presumably because of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift fans thinks she skipped a lyric from 'Fifteen' due to Travis Kelce relationship. Picture: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Michael Owens/Getty Images

Fearless ballad 'Fifteen', which Taylor wrote about her best friend Abigail and their freshman year in high school, contains the lyrics: "But in your life, you'll do things greater than / Dating the boy on the football team / But I didn't know it at fifteen."

With Taylor now literally dating the boy on the football team, fans couldn't help but laugh at the fact that her new mashup rule now allows space for her to sing the beloved song and avoid singing the lyric.

On top of that, Swifties also noted that the mashup still contained a sweet nod to her relationship with Travis. Instead of singing the second verse and chorus, Taylor weaved in lyrics from 'You're On Your Own, Kid' and made sure to include the friendship bracelet line.

Not only does the lyric act as a shoutout to the fans who adopted the friendship bracelet trend based on the song, but it's also the catalyst for her relationship with Travis.

Responding to tweets pointing out the fact that she didn't sing the "football team" lyric, one fan wrote: "Wait this is really funny." Another said "really clever of her actually," while a third cheekily joked: "Next up: London boy, without any mention of London Boy".

