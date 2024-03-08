Taylor Swift fans think she skipped a 'Fifteen' lyric due to Travis Kelce relationship

8 March 2024, 15:11

Taylor Swift goes to the club with her parents and Travis Kelce

By Katie Louise Smith

"Next up: London boy, without any mention of London Boy."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since embarking on her 2024 Eras Tour dates, Taylor Swift has decided to spice things up in the Surprise Song department. Instead of limiting herself to only playing each surprise song once, Taylor has now introduced mashups into the equation.

Across the last month, she's treated fans to never-before-played mashups of some of her most beloved songs. As a result, she's now been able to craft new narratives by merging the lyrics of the two songs together. It also means she now skips certain lyrics or parts of each song.

During her 4th show in Singapore on March 7th, Taylor sang a beautiful piano rendition of 'Fifteen' mashed up with 'You're On Your Own, Kid', and Swifties can't stop thinking about how she skipped over a line in the song, presumably because of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift changes 'Karma' lyrics with adorable nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans thinks she skipped a lyric from 'Fifteen' due to Travis Kelce relationship
Taylor Swift fans thinks she skipped a lyric from 'Fifteen' due to Travis Kelce relationship. Picture: Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Michael Owens/Getty Images

Fearless ballad 'Fifteen', which Taylor wrote about her best friend Abigail and their freshman year in high school, contains the lyrics: "But in your life, you'll do things greater than / Dating the boy on the football team / But I didn't know it at fifteen."

With Taylor now literally dating the boy on the football team, fans couldn't help but laugh at the fact that her new mashup rule now allows space for her to sing the beloved song and avoid singing the lyric.

On top of that, Swifties also noted that the mashup still contained a sweet nod to her relationship with Travis. Instead of singing the second verse and chorus, Taylor weaved in lyrics from 'You're On Your Own, Kid' and made sure to include the friendship bracelet line.

Not only does the lyric act as a shoutout to the fans who adopted the friendship bracelet trend based on the song, but it's also the catalyst for her relationship with Travis.

Responding to tweets pointing out the fact that she didn't sing the "football team" lyric, one fan wrote: "Wait this is really funny." Another said "really clever of her actually," while a third cheekily joked: "Next up: London boy, without any mention of London Boy".

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

WATCH: Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview

Dakota Johnson Takes On A Chaotic Mystery Interview | Madame Web | PopBuzz Meets

Trending on PopBuzz

Millie Bobby Brown takes on The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz

Millie Bobby Brown vs. 'The Most Impossible Millie Bobby Brown Quiz'

TV & Film

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far
Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends lyrics: The meaning explained

What are Ariana Grande's We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love) lyrics about? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande

Nicholas Galitzine explains why he's drawn to gay roles

Nicholas Galitzine explains why he's drawn to gay roles

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Ariana Grande The Boys Is Mine lyrics: The meaning explained

Ariana Grande explains the true meaning behind her The Boy Is Mine lyrics

Ariana Grande

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Are Ariana Grande's I Wish I Hated You lyrics about Dalton Gomez? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande fans think her I Wish I Hated You lyrics are about Dalton Gomez divorce

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Ariana Grande True Story lyrics: The meaning explained

Ariana Grande reveals what her wild True Story lyrics are actually about

Ariana Grande

What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine lyrics about? The meaning explained

What are Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine lyrics about? The meaning explained

Ariana Grande

One Direction fans think August Moon's Dance Before We Walk sounds exactly like 1D

One Direction fans think this new August Moon song sounds exactly like 1D

One Direction

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview