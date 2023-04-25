Taylor Swift explains how her hand injury on The Eras Tour happened

Taylor Swift fans noticed that she had a serious hand injury while performing in Houston, Texas.

Taylor Swift has opened up about her hand injury on The Eras Tour and how Mercury in retrograde is partly responsible for it.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to impressing fans with her performance capabilities. Not only does her current tour feature many highly choreographed moments and intricate set pieces but it also features a whopping 44-song setlist which includes two surprise songs every night. On top of that, Taylor literally dives into the stage every night she performs on The Eras Tour.

On Sunday (Apr 23), Taylor surprised fans again by performing with an injury and now she has explained how it happened.

Taylor Swift explains her hand injury on The Eras Tour and it involves Mercury in retrograde
Taylor Swift explains her hand injury on The Eras Tour and it involves Mercury in retrograde. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, @sarahlovesthat via Twitter

Shortly after Taylor took to the stage on Sunday night, fans spotted that she had a serious hand injury. Based on photos and videos from the concert, you can see that a sizeable chunk of Taylor's hand is missing. By the looks of things, Taylor's skin must have ripped off. She later wore a bandage. Nevertheless, in spite of the injury, Taylor kept on performing.

Fans were quick to praise Taylor for soldiering on and keeping her audience entertained in spite of what looked like a very painful injury. One fan tweeted: "men cancelling their shows because they hit their toe in the edge of the bed while Taylor Swift performes [sic] a 3 hour show with half of her hand missing."

Another wrote: "taylor’s better then me cause i would’ve started crying and throwing up saying my hand was gonna fall off."

Taylor has now addressed the injury. Taking to Instagram after three nights in Texas, Taylor wrote: "PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm."

Taylor then added: "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood."

For those wondering, Mercury is in retrograde from April 21 to May 14 and, as any astrology lover will know, it is believed that we are more prone to disaster and chaos during this time.

Great to hear that Taylor is doing okay! Here's hoping that her hand heals up quickly.

