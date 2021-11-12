Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me: The lyrics and Jake Gyllenhaal link explained

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor and Chris Stapleton deliver a country-inspired track about an ex. Here's what the lyrics mean.

From the re-recorded tracks to all the new vault songs, Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) has sent the Swifties into complete meltdown. (Sorry but verse 3 on 'All Too Well (10-minute version)'? I'm never recovering.)

One of the biggest new songs From The Vault on Red (Taylor's Version) is 'I Bet You Think About Me' featuring Chris Stapleton. The song sees Taylor singing about how she hopes that everything an ex-boyfriend (that she's now moved on from) does and sees reminds him of her. It's a bop! It's petty! It's full of digs! But who is it about? Is it even about anyone in particular?

At this stage of the game, it's no secret that a lot of songs on Red (Taylor's Version) were written about or inspired by her 2010 relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

There'll likely never be any confirmation about whether or not the track is about Jake, or if it's about a mix of experiences, but fans are pretty sure that this one is about the Marvel actor too. Here's why...

Who is Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me about?

"3 AM and I'm still awake, I'll bet you're just fine. Fast asleep in your city that's better than mine"

Right at the start, 'I Bet You Think About Me' references the "with some indie record that's much cooler than mine" lyric in 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together', which some fans believe to have been written about Jake.

In fact, the whole song appears to go hand in hand with 'WANEGBT', as Taylor and Chris later echo the iconic "So he calls me up and he's like, 'I still love you'," lyric with lines like "I bet it's hard to believe, that it turned out I'm harder to forget than I was to leave."

"You grew up in a silver-spoon gated community, glamorous, shiny, bright Beverly Hills. I was raised on a farm, no, it wasn't a mansion. Just livin' room dancin' and kitchen table bills."

Any entry-level Swiftie will know that Taylor grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania, before moving to Nashville to start her music career.

The Beverly Hills lyric though? Well, Jake Gyllenhaal was born in Los Angeles to a director father and a screenwriter mother, so it's not particularly a reach to think that this specific lyric could be about him, right?

"Mr. Superior Thinkin', do you have all the space that you need?"

First of all, Mr. Superior Thinkin', have you met Mr. Perfectly Fine?

In the song, Taylor asks "Do you have all the space that you need?," calling back to the moment in 'WANEGBT' when Taylor sings "'Cause like, we hadn't seen each other in a month when you said you needed space."

"I bet you think about me when you're out, at your cool indie music concerts every week"

Aaaand there it is. The infamous "with some indie record that's much cooler than mine" lyric that is rumoured to be about Jake comes right back around and finds itself slap bang in the middle of another Red track.

Whoever the song is about, whoever they may be... they will simply never know peace at a indie music concert ever again.

