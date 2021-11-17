Jake Gyllenhaal's 'cat' slams cyberbullies following savage Taylor Swift memes

By Sam Prance

Since Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) came out Jake Gyllenhaal memes have flooded the internet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Gyllenhaal is yet to comment on Red (Taylor's Version)... but his rumoured cat has asked people to stop cyberbullying.

Last week (Nov 12), Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated Red rerecording Red (Taylor's Version). The project contains all the Red classics alongside nine tracks from the vault, including the 10-minute version of the fan favourite 'All Too Well'. Taylor has never revealed who 'All Too Well' is about but many convincing theories link it to her ex Jake Gyllenhaal.

Following the release of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version), Swifties have created multiple savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes, and now Jake Gyllenhaal, well Jake Gyllenhaal's alleged cat account, which is allegedly run by Jake Gyllenhaal but has never been confirmed, has just made a statement.

READ MORE: 21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

Jake Gyllenhaal's 'cat' slams cyberbullies following the release of Red Taylor's Version. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, @ms.flufflestiltskin via Instagram, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jake Gyllenhaal fans will already know that he is believed to be the owner of a cat named Fluffle Stilt Skin. The celebrity cat has a popular Instagram account with the bio: "I’m the best kitty I know of". While Jake has never confirmed if Fluffle is his cat, he often comments on her posts and said that he knows her in a Yahoo interview. He also called her "amazing".

With that in mind, many people believe that Jake runs Fluffle's Instagram account and today Fluffle shared a post that fans believe is a response to how the internet has been treating Jake in the wake of Red (Taylor's Version). Fluffle shared a pic with the cap: "MEOUCH - y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying."

Fans also noticed that "y'all need to calm down" appears to be a reference to Taylor's own song 'You Need to Calm Down'.

As it stands, Jake is yet to confirm whether or not Fluffle is his cat or if this is a response to Taylor. However, Fluffle has now shared another post denying the rumours.

Fluffle wrote: "So let me see if I have this straight.. humans use the internet to send me messages thinking that I’m Jake’s cat but they don’t use the same internet to figure out that Jake doesn’t have a cat… Not gonna lie, starting to fear for this species."

Is Fluffle lying, is Jake double-bluffing or does Fluffle have an owner we don't know about? Much to think about.

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.