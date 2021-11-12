21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

By Sam Prance

Jake Gyllenhaal memes are going viral following the release of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is finally here and, as a result, savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes are breaking the internet.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated each other back in 2010 and Swifties will already be well aware that the relationship, and the subsequent breakup, allegedly inspired many of the songs on Taylor Swift's Red. From easter eggs in the album's lyric booklet to seemingly direct references in songs, it's safe to say that Jake doesn't come across all too well in Red.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Jake Gyllenhaal memes are going viral now that Taylor has rereleased her Red LP.

21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version. Picture: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, John Lamparski/WireImage

Fans of the original version of Red will likely recall that songs like 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and 'Red' were allegedly based on Taylor's experiences with Jake. However, the ultimate Jake breakup ballad is widely regarded as 'All Too Well', and Red (Taylor's Version) features the original previously unheard, heartbreaking 10-minute version of the song.

Unsurprisingly, the new lyrics are pretty unforgiving and don't paint Jake in the best light. For example, Taylor sings: "You who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes Sipping coffee like you're on a late night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come / And he said, "It's supposed to be fun turning twenty-one."

Taylor adds: "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I'll get older but your lovers stay my age."

Naturally, the song and the album at large are perfect meme fodder and Jake is target number one.

1) She did what needed to be done.

Taylor after absolutely tearing apart Jake Gyllenhaal for 10 minutes #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/bJsZJmJBHf — phoebe (@pheebsrowen) November 12, 2021

2) The song is just too good.

All of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends tomorrow hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Well pic.twitter.com/MR6cCPWEQr — Thicc-ery Binx 🐈‍⬛ (Taylor's Version) (@tootsdeville) November 11, 2021

3) I'm sorry Jake. There's no going back.

me to jake gyllenhaal after all too well 10 min version: pic.twitter.com/TAYaKGjL8f — Kylie Reece (@hanfliesolo) November 12, 2021

4) And I oop.

5) Thinking of this community.

it’s hard being a jake gyllenhaal stan and a taylor swift stan but i know god gave me this journey for a reason — caroline (@shivvyroy) November 11, 2021

6) November 12. Mark it in your calendars.

wow I can’t believe today is jake gyllenhaal’s last day of peace like. ever — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) November 11, 2021

7) If you know, you know.

jake gyllenhaal tossing taylor swift the car keys pic.twitter.com/cqcTMOtg1T — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) November 12, 2021

8) Ffsssssss.

The way Swifties have their little ballet flats firmly planted on Jake Gyllenhaal’s neck…I die every time. — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) November 12, 2021

9) We all know now.

what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021

10) The video isn't even out yet.

not jake gyllenhaal making 11 accounts i- pic.twitter.com/LQ9hQLzjIP — taylah🖤🧣 (@shl3yn1c) November 11, 2021

11) We're waiting.

Jake Gyllenhaal has less than 15 hours to return that scarf. pic.twitter.com/RKZSevwvdx — Melly Carpenter 🧣 (@JisooSwiftie) November 11, 2021

12) Probably best to avoid social media today.

jake gyllenhaal logging on to twitter pic.twitter.com/GgcLRxF1VJ — hayley🦇 (@fallnalien) November 12, 2021

13) That's gotta be rough.

jake gyllenhaal when an album revealing intimate details about a 2.5-month relationship he had 11 years ago makes Spotify crash #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/BuShkrA2Jr — hollyhales (@hollyhales) November 12, 2021

14) It's been nice knowing you Jake.

15) Some advice.

jake gyllenhaal turn off your phone for the weekend baby — daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) November 12, 2021

16) See you in 2022 Jake!

jake gyllenhaal disappearing from public eye for the rest of the year now that red tv is out #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/p9it7LHcrU — michael (@hemswcrthy) November 12, 2021

17) We see no lies.

18) Swifties do not play.

and your last https://t.co/4gBgx5GPpl — this is ki trying 🌞 (@onthattightrope) November 11, 2021

19) Oh to be a fly on the wall.

jake gyllenhaal’s current girlfriend after she listens to All too Well#RedTaylorsVersion



pic.twitter.com/BzzCRu2vWv — Mariam (@mariam_mohamed_) November 12, 2021

20) Not this!

jake gyllenhaal, look under your bed tonight pic.twitter.com/xbU8eM0bYH — Madalyn 🌻 (@hellomadalyn) November 12, 2021

21) John Mayer, you're next!

Joe Jonas going to sleep tonight knowing all the attention is on Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/f2T1LmBchH — im shane gray 4 cryn out loud (@camprockqueen) November 11, 2021

