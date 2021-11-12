21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

Jake Gyllenhaal memes are going viral following the release of Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version).

Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) is finally here and, as a result, savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes are breaking the internet.

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal dated each other back in 2010 and Swifties will already be well aware that the relationship, and the subsequent breakup, allegedly inspired many of the songs on Taylor Swift's Red. From easter eggs in the album's lyric booklet to seemingly direct references in songs, it's safe to say that Jake doesn't come across all too well in Red.

With that in mind, it's no surprise that Jake Gyllenhaal memes are going viral now that Taylor has rereleased her Red LP.

21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version
21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version. Picture: Mike Coppola/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, John Lamparski/WireImage

Fans of the original version of Red will likely recall that songs like 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' and 'Red' were allegedly based on Taylor's experiences with Jake. However, the ultimate Jake breakup ballad is widely regarded as 'All Too Well', and Red (Taylor's Version) features the original previously unheard, heartbreaking 10-minute version of the song.

Unsurprisingly, the new lyrics are pretty unforgiving and don't paint Jake in the best light. For example, Taylor sings: "You who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes Sipping coffee like you're on a late night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come / And he said, "It's supposed to be fun turning twenty-one."

Taylor adds: "And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I'll get older but your lovers stay my age."

Naturally, the song and the album at large are perfect meme fodder and Jake is target number one.

1) She did what needed to be done.

2) The song is just too good.

3) I'm sorry Jake. There's no going back.

4) And I oop.

5) Thinking of this community.

6) November 12. Mark it in your calendars.

7) If you know, you know.

8) Ffsssssss.

9) We all know now.

10) The video isn't even out yet.

11) We're waiting.

12) Probably best to avoid social media today.

13) That's gotta be rough.

14) It's been nice knowing you Jake.

15) Some advice.

16) See you in 2022 Jake!

17) We see no lies.

18) Swifties do not play.

19) Oh to be a fly on the wall.

20) Not this!

21) John Mayer, you're next!

