Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers appear to confirm that a collab is coming

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers have left multiple clues on social media that hint at a collab.

Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers fans are convinced that the superstar and the band are teasing their first-ever collaboration.

Ever since Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas first started dating in 2008, fans have wanted Taylor and the Jonas Brothers to release a song together. However, when Joe later broke up with Taylor on the phone, the chances of that seemed pretty impossible. Since then though, Taylor and Joe have become close friends and the chances of a collab have seemed possible again.

Now, both Taylor and the Jonas Brothers have dropped hints on social media that they are about to drop a song together.

Are Taylor Swift and Jonas Brothers releasing a song together? All the easter eggs explained. Picture: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo, @nickjonas via TikTok

Recently fans have noticed that both Nick and Joe Jonas have shared posts on TikTok and Instagram of them both listening to Taylor's music. They've also begun posting TikTok videos with similar effects to Taylor, and Taylor commented "iconic" with a pizza emoji under one of them. Now, Nick has posted a video which fans think all but confirms the collab.

In the TikTok video, Nick reacts to a Deuxmoi post which suggests that a Jonas Brothers x Taylor Swift collab is coming and based on his lack of denial, it seems possible. Fans also noticed that Taylor's pizza emoji could be a reference to her board of 1989 easter eggs that she teased on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in April. It contained a slice of pizza.

Naturally, fans are living for the possibility of a Taylor x Jonas Brothers collab. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

It's currently unclear if the collab will be for one of Taylor's projects or a Jonas Brothers project. Given that Taylor is releasing Red (Taylor's Version) on November 12th, and has already announced the tracklist, it seems very unlikely that the collab will be part of that. However, it could be on 1989 (Taylor's Version) or a new Jonas Brothers album.

What do you think? Is a collab coming?