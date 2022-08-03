Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage

By Jazmin Duribe

Kris said if Kylie's going down then so is Taylor!

Did Kris Jenner leak the story about Taylor Swift's private jet usage? Khloe Kardashian appears to think so…

In case you're not up to speed, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Drake and Kylie Jenner have recently faced backlash for their private jet usage and the impact it's having on the planet. Kylie was recently busted for taking three-minute flights while Drake reportedly took a 14-minute journey (although he has since stated that this is the plane being moved between storage facilities). But the biggest climate criminal of them all turned out to be none other than Miss Tay Tay.

Using data from Celeb Jets, Yard published a report ranking which celebrity planes had omitted the most carbon dioxide this year. Apparently, Taylor Swift has taken a whopping 170 flights this year and spent 15.9 days in the air. The 'All Too Well' singer is also estimated to have dumped 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere – that's over 1000 times the average person's annual emissions.

Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage. Picture: SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage

A spokesperson for Taylor has since shut down the report's findings, though, telling Rolling Stone: "Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

But it was too late, people online were absolutely furious about Taylor's apparent disregard for the planet, while others made hilarious memes.

Now, with the internet focused on Taylor, people remembered that it was Kylie receiving the most backlash at one point. The report on Taylor had distracted everyone and people began to speculate that there could only be one person behind the distraction – Ms Kris Jenner.

People then began sharing memes and videos about Kris planting the Taylor tea, while one viral TikTok video featured the caption: "Who leaked that Taylor Swift’s jet took 170 flights this year?" and then Kris iconically responds: "Kris fucking Jenner."

The video was shared to Instagram and, clearly entertained, Khloe didn't hesitate in giving it a like.

Proof that it was Kris' plan all long? Erm, probably not. But the joke is a lot more entertaining than reality.

