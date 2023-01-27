Taylor Swift casts trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest in Lavender Haze music video

27 January 2023

By Sam Prance

Fans are praising Taylor Swift for using her Midnights music video as an opportunity for trans representation.

Taylor Swift has cast trans actor, model and activist Laith Ashley as her love interest in her brand new 'Lavender Haze' video.

Today (Jan 27), Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated 'Lavender Haze' visual. Taylor first teased the video when she put out her Midnights album in October and fans have been waiting for it ever since. Just like the song, the video explores what being in the early days of a new love is like. Taylor previously teased that the song is about her romance with Joe Alwyn.

Fans are now praising Taylor for casting a trans actor in the video and using it as an opportunity for trans representation.

Following the release of Taylor's new video, Laith took to Twitter to thank her. He wrote: "Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget." He added: "Still at a loss for words. Trying to gather myself and my thoughts. I am so grateful. Thank you @taylorswift13".

Reacting to Taylor's casting decision, one fan tweeted: "The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major."

Someone else tweeted: "It was incredible to see Laith Ashley, a trans man, play the male lead in Taylor’s music video for Lavender Haze. This is a big moment for representation in many ways!!"

We love to see it!

