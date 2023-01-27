Taylor Swift casts trans actor Laith Ashley as her love interest in Lavender Haze music video

By Sam Prance

Fans are praising Taylor Swift for using her Midnights music video as an opportunity for trans representation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift has cast trans actor, model and activist Laith Ashley as her love interest in her brand new 'Lavender Haze' video.

Today (Jan 27), Taylor Swift released her highly-anticipated 'Lavender Haze' visual. Taylor first teased the video when she put out her Midnights album in October and fans have been waiting for it ever since. Just like the song, the video explores what being in the early days of a new love is like. Taylor previously teased that the song is about her romance with Joe Alwyn.

Fans are now praising Taylor for casting a trans actor in the video and using it as an opportunity for trans representation.

READ MORE: Lana Del Rey is basically silent in Taylor Swift's Snow on the Beach and the memes are brutal

Following the release of Taylor's new video, Laith took to Twitter to thank her. He wrote: "Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget." He added: "Still at a loss for words. Trying to gather myself and my thoughts. I am so grateful. Thank you @taylorswift13".

Thank you so much @taylorswift13 for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. https://t.co/tzkH3a7mos — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

Still at a loss for words. Trying to gather myself and my thoughts. I am so grateful. Thank you @taylorswift13 — Laith Ashley De La Cruz (@laith_ashley) January 27, 2023

Reacting to Taylor's casting decision, one fan tweeted: "The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major."

Someone else tweeted: "It was incredible to see Laith Ashley, a trans man, play the male lead in Taylor’s music video for Lavender Haze. This is a big moment for representation in many ways!!"

The love interest in Taylor Swift’s new Lavender Haze music video is trans model and artist Laith Ashley. At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major. pic.twitter.com/5n1F6aSGiP — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) January 27, 2023

the dude in taylor swift's new music video for lavender haze is laith ashley who is trans and that is very fucking cool to me — christina orlando 🌙 (@cxorlando) January 27, 2023

taylor swift including laith ashley (a trans model) as the love interest in the lavender haze music video is such a moment to me pic.twitter.com/DySrfZrUNq — zack (@AvatriceSolos) January 27, 2023

It was incredible to see Laith Ashley, a trans man, play the male lead in Taylor’s music video for Lavender Haze. This is a big moment for representation in many ways!! 🏳️‍⚧️💗 — Sanjana (@__smollbean__) January 27, 2023

Laith Ashley is the first ever trans man to play the love interest in Taylor Swift’s music video. #LavenderHazeMusicVideo 💜🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/ZZF1awam51 — Taylor Swift Facts (@TSwiftFTC) January 27, 2023

We love to see it!

Read more Taylor Swift news here: