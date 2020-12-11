Taylor Swift fans think she drags Tom Hiddleston with her Long Story Short lyrics
11 December 2020
Taylor Swift sings about dating the "wrong guy" and finding the one in her Long Story Short lyrics.
Taylor Swift's new album is here and fans believe that her 'Long Story Short' lyrics reference Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn.
Yesterday (Dec 10), Taylor Swift sent fans into meltdown after tweeting: "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore." She then continued: "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs." Evermore features 17 new songs and is out now on all major music platforms.
Just like Folklore, Evermore is a mixture of "imaginary/not imaginary tales" which Taylor co-wrote with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Justin Vernon and fans are convinced that 'Long Story Short' is explicitly about her love life and her history with Kanye West.
In 'Long Story Short', Taylor sings: "And I fell from the pedestal / Right down the rabbit hole / Long story short, it was a bad time." Fans think that she is referencing the backlash she received in 2016 following her fallout with Kanye West. She adds: "Clung to the nearest lips / Long story short, it was the wrong guy" and fans think that the wrong guy is Tom Hiddleston.
Given that Taylor Swift broke up with Calvin Harris and briefly dated Tom Hiddleston around that time, it checks out.
In the post-chorus, Taylor adds: "Now I'm all about you / I'm all about you", seemingly in reference to her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In verse 3, Taylor goes on: "Past me / I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things / Your nemeses / Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing". Her "nemeses" here could be Kanye or even Scooter Braun.
One fan tweeted: "we know who you’re talking about Taylor" alongside photos of Joe and Tom. Another person added: "Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right?"
we know who you’re talking about Taylor #LongStoryShort #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/xoCqOrFsBa— 𝐩 | 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 / 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐞𝐫𝐚 (@taylorpayp) December 11, 2020
Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right????? #evermorealbum— Lauren ☾ (@spainwithlauren) December 11, 2020
IS LONG STORY SHORT ABOUT CALVIN TOM AND JOE AND 2016??? #evermore— “hi katie!”🎄 (@ktswizzle13) December 11, 2020
long story short is about Joe and Tom I know it Taylor told me so pic.twitter.com/0aY2Zc5WXJ— Kate Gordon (@2cool4muggles) December 11, 2020
OMG TAYLOR SHADING TOM ON LONG STORY SHORT BYE— EVERMORE OUT MIDNIGHT 😭😭 (@Dracarys_Swift) December 11, 2020
tom hiddleston when hearing long story short pic.twitter.com/AAxU4HPalB— adalyn (@quitethisloud13) December 11, 2020
Brb - going to do a deep dive into the rest of the lyrics on Evermore.
Taylor Swift - 'long story short' lyrics
VERSE 1
Fatefully
I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me
Misery
Like the war of words I shouted in my sleep
REFRAIN
And you passed right by
I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides
The knife cuts both ways
If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break
CHORUS
And I fell from the pedestal
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Clung to the nearest lips
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
POST-CHORUS
Now I'm all about you
I'm all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I'm all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
VERSE 2
Actually
I always felt I must look better in the rear view
Missing me
At the golden gates they once held the keys to
REFRAIN
When I dropped my sword
I threw it in the bushes and knocked on your door
And we live in peace
But if someone comes at us, this time, I'm ready
CHORUS
'Cause I fell from the pedestal
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Clung to the nearest lips
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
POST-CHORUS
Now I'm all about you
I'm all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I'm all about you
BRIDGE
No more keepin' score
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
No more tug of war
Now I just know there's more (Know there's more)
No more keepin' score
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
And my waves meet your shore
Ever and evermore
VERSE 3
Past me
I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things
Your nemeses
Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing
REFRAIN
And he's passing by
Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky
And he feels like home
If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go
CHORUS
And I fell from the pedestal
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Climbed right back up the cliff
Long story short, I survived
POST-CHORUS
Now I'm all about you
(And now) I'm all about you, ah
(And now) I'm all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I'm all about you
(And now) Yeah, yeah
I'm all about you
OUTRO
Long story short, it was a bad time
Long story short, I survived