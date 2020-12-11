Taylor Swift fans think she drags Tom Hiddleston with her Long Story Short lyrics

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift sings about dating the "wrong guy" and finding the one in her Long Story Short lyrics.

Taylor Swift's new album is here and fans believe that her 'Long Story Short' lyrics reference Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn.

Yesterday (Dec 10), Taylor Swift sent fans into meltdown after tweeting: "I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore." She then continued: "To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs." Evermore features 17 new songs and is out now on all major music platforms.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift confirms Joe Alwyn is Folklore writer William Bowery

Just like Folklore, Evermore is a mixture of "imaginary/not imaginary tales" which Taylor co-wrote with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, William Bowery and Justin Vernon and fans are convinced that 'Long Story Short' is explicitly about her love life and her history with Kanye West.

Taylor Swift Long Story Short lyrics: Are they about Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn? Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV, Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In 'Long Story Short', Taylor sings: "And I fell from the pedestal / Right down the rabbit hole / Long story short, it was a bad time." Fans think that she is referencing the backlash she received in 2016 following her fallout with Kanye West. She adds: "Clung to the nearest lips / Long story short, it was the wrong guy" and fans think that the wrong guy is Tom Hiddleston.

Given that Taylor Swift broke up with Calvin Harris and briefly dated Tom Hiddleston around that time, it checks out.

In the post-chorus, Taylor adds: "Now I'm all about you / I'm all about you", seemingly in reference to her current boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In verse 3, Taylor goes on: "Past me / I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things / Your nemeses / Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing". Her "nemeses" here could be Kanye or even Scooter Braun.

One fan tweeted: "we know who you’re talking about Taylor" alongside photos of Joe and Tom. Another person added: "Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right?"

Long story short is about Tom and the Kanye and Kim 2016 feud right???? We’re all in agreement about that right????? #evermorealbum — Lauren ☾ (@spainwithlauren) December 11, 2020

IS LONG STORY SHORT ABOUT CALVIN TOM AND JOE AND 2016??? #evermore — “hi katie!”🎄 (@ktswizzle13) December 11, 2020

long story short is about Joe and Tom I know it Taylor told me so pic.twitter.com/0aY2Zc5WXJ — Kate Gordon (@2cool4muggles) December 11, 2020

OMG TAYLOR SHADING TOM ON LONG STORY SHORT BYE — EVERMORE OUT MIDNIGHT 😭😭 (@Dracarys_Swift) December 11, 2020

tom hiddleston when hearing long story short pic.twitter.com/AAxU4HPalB — adalyn (@quitethisloud13) December 11, 2020

Brb - going to do a deep dive into the rest of the lyrics on Evermore.

Taylor Swift - 'long story short' lyrics

VERSE 1

Fatefully

I tried to pick my battles 'til the battle picked me

Misery

Like the war of words I shouted in my sleep

REFRAIN

And you passed right by

I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides

The knife cuts both ways

If the shoe fits, walk in it 'til your high heels break

CHORUS

And I fell from the pedestal

Right down the rabbit hole

Long story short, it was a bad time

Pushed from the precipice

Clung to the nearest lips

Long story short, it was the wrong guy

POST-CHORUS

Now I'm all about you

I'm all about you, ah

Yeah, yeah

I'm all about you, ah

Yeah, yeah

VERSE 2

Actually

I always felt I must look better in the rear view

Missing me

At the golden gates they once held the keys to

REFRAIN

When I dropped my sword

I threw it in the bushes and knocked on your door

And we live in peace

But if someone comes at us, this time, I'm ready

CHORUS

'Cause I fell from the pedestal

Right down the rabbit hole

Long story short, it was a bad time

Pushed from the precipice

Clung to the nearest lips

Long story short, it was the wrong guy

POST-CHORUS

Now I'm all about you

I'm all about you, ah

Yeah, yeah

I'm all about you

BRIDGE

No more keepin' score

Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)

No more tug of war

Now I just know there's more (Know there's more)

No more keepin' score

Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)

And my waves meet your shore

Ever and evermore

VERSE 3

Past me

I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things

Your nemeses

Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing

REFRAIN

And he's passing by

Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky

And he feels like home

If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go

CHORUS

And I fell from the pedestal

Right down the rabbit hole

Long story short, it was a bad time

Pushed from the precipice

Climbed right back up the cliff

Long story short, I survived

POST-CHORUS

Now I'm all about you

(And now) I'm all about you, ah

(And now) I'm all about you, ah

Yeah, yeah

I'm all about you

(And now) Yeah, yeah

I'm all about you

OUTRO

Long story short, it was a bad time

Long story short, I survived