Taylor Swift and Matty Healy memes go viral following reports they're dating

4 May 2023, 20:53 | Updated: 4 May 2023, 21:03

The 1975’s Matty Healy snogs fan at concert

By Katie Louise Smith

"Do Taylor Swift and Matty Healy know they’re dating?"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Like clockwork, the rumours about who Taylor Swift may or may not be dating have hit the tabloids and fans are currently fighting for their lives against the latest claim published by a UK tabloid.

Need a catch up? Wondering how the hell we've ended up here again? Here's what's happening: Back in April, reports emerged that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together. Neither Taylor nor Joe have explicitly addressed their relationship status, but fans believe she may have alluded to the online conversation during her Eras Tour.

Flash forward a few weeks to May, and Taylor has already faced a handful of reports and rumours that she's dating someone new. The latest? The 1975's Matty Healy. Yes, reports claim that Taylor and Matty are "ready to go public with their romance".

But considering Matty and The 1975 have been on tour in South America, Australia and Asia over the past few months, and Taylor has also been performing on her own major tour, fans are calling BS on the report. And their reactions are hilarious.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans slam Starbucks over "gross" ex-boyfriends drinks board

As any Swiftie will tell you, Taylor and Matty have been friends for years. (If you remember the dating rumours that surfaced way back in 2014, then you're probably eligible for a veteran's discount.)

Their friendship dates back to 2014, when Taylor attended one of The 1975's shows in Los Angeles with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Later, Matty and Taylor also wore t-shirts supporting each other's music.

Dating rumours began and Matty shut them down, clarifying that the gossip was "bloody fake. It’s all fake. It’s all a farce." “There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening," he told Shazam Top 20 at the time.

The pair have remained friends throughout the years with Taylor even popping up to perform on The 1975's At Their Very Best tour in 2023. Matty also recently revealed that The 1975 wrote with Taylor for her Midnights album, but the song never made the cut.

And so here we are. A fresh dating rumour has surfaced, and fans are losing their minds on the timeline.

While the reactions are hilarious, some fans have also called out the way the tabloids have immediately started linking Taylor Swift to various men less than a month after she reportedly broke up with Joe Alwyn.

"Does Taylor Swift know she’s dating Fernando Alonso, Bradley Cooper, Dylan O'Brien, and Matty Healy at the same time?" one fan wrote.

Another user shared a screenshot of Taylor's now-deleted tweet from 2014 where she asked the media to "stop accusing all my friends of dating me."

Taylor has not yet responded to the rumours she's dating Matty. Fans will have to wait and see if she pokes fun at the reports on stage in Nashville this weekend – or if she even confirms them, as the tabloid report claims she's planning to do.

Matty has also not responded... yet. Watch this space.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest interview each other

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

Trending on PopBuzz

Will there be a Queen Charlotte season 2? The future of the Bridgerton spin-off explained

Will there be a Queen Charlotte season 2? The future of the Bridgerton spin-off explained

News

Queen Charlotte cast reveal which scene they were most nervous to film | PopBuzz Meets

Queen Charlotte cast reveal which scene they were most nervous to film | PopBuzz Meets

Bridgerton

Austin Butler's transformation into Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two has left viewers shocked

Austin Butler's transformation in Dune: Part Two has left viewers flabbergasted

News

Disney called out for giving princesses small noses and villains big noses

Disney called out for giving princesses small noses and villains big noses

News

Jon Bon Jovi says Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi aren't too young to get engaged

Jon Bon Jovi says Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are not too young to get engaged

Celeb