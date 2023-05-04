Taylor Swift and Matty Healy memes go viral following reports they're dating

By Katie Louise Smith

"Do Taylor Swift and Matty Healy know they’re dating?"

Like clockwork, the rumours about who Taylor Swift may or may not be dating have hit the tabloids and fans are currently fighting for their lives against the latest claim published by a UK tabloid.

Need a catch up? Wondering how the hell we've ended up here again? Here's what's happening: Back in April, reports emerged that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had broken up after six years together. Neither Taylor nor Joe have explicitly addressed their relationship status, but fans believe she may have alluded to the online conversation during her Eras Tour.

Flash forward a few weeks to May, and Taylor has already faced a handful of reports and rumours that she's dating someone new. The latest? The 1975's Matty Healy. Yes, reports claim that Taylor and Matty are "ready to go public with their romance".

But considering Matty and The 1975 have been on tour in South America, Australia and Asia over the past few months, and Taylor has also been performing on her own major tour, fans are calling BS on the report. And their reactions are hilarious.

On tomorrow's front page: SUN WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Megastar Taylor Swift is dating another Brit — The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.https://t.co/VYw7USZlXe pic.twitter.com/gqure7m1NR — The Sun (@TheSun) May 3, 2023

As any Swiftie will tell you, Taylor and Matty have been friends for years. (If you remember the dating rumours that surfaced way back in 2014, then you're probably eligible for a veteran's discount.)

Their friendship dates back to 2014, when Taylor attended one of The 1975's shows in Los Angeles with Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Later, Matty and Taylor also wore t-shirts supporting each other's music.

Dating rumours began and Matty shut them down, clarifying that the gossip was "bloody fake. It’s all fake. It’s all a farce." “There’s no, like, relationship or anything happening," he told Shazam Top 20 at the time.

The pair have remained friends throughout the years with Taylor even popping up to perform on The 1975's At Their Very Best tour in 2023. Matty also recently revealed that The 1975 wrote with Taylor for her Midnights album, but the song never made the cut.

And so here we are. A fresh dating rumour has surfaced, and fans are losing their minds on the timeline.

do taylor swift and matty healy know they’re dating https://t.co/OeTcEK4gJu pic.twitter.com/kjzLq7SDAR — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

“Taylor swift is dating the 1975 frontman matty Healy”



Matty in Manila right now: pic.twitter.com/GpCg4I0hRz — esra (@vibessesra) May 4, 2023

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift have the opportunity to do the funniest thing possible pic.twitter.com/Ne4NFkHjeo — mary (@undomary) May 4, 2023

the taylor swift and matty healy dating rumours are the kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating rumours for people who have crumbs in their bed — SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 4, 2023

Me when the media come up with the matty Healy is dating Taylor swift rumour article every year pic.twitter.com/JtM8Avdrr6 — esra (@vibessesra) May 3, 2023

okay well i report that they’re not https://t.co/LMdPtL2vjb — regina george (@meanlore) May 3, 2023

While the reactions are hilarious, some fans have also called out the way the tabloids have immediately started linking Taylor Swift to various men less than a month after she reportedly broke up with Joe Alwyn.

"Does Taylor Swift know she’s dating Fernando Alonso, Bradley Cooper, Dylan O'Brien, and Matty Healy at the same time?" one fan wrote.

Another user shared a screenshot of Taylor's now-deleted tweet from 2014 where she asked the media to "stop accusing all my friends of dating me."

does taylor swift know she’s dating fernando alonso, bradley cooper, dylan o’ brien, and matty healy at the same time pic.twitter.com/qqjpHrW2AS — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 3, 2023

so taylor swift is dating fernando alonso, matty healy, harry styles, and karlie kloss… okay pic.twitter.com/43iex16Bah — mia heard dbatc & clean live ⋆˙⟡♡ (@whereyouleftmia) May 3, 2023

"taylor swift and matty healy are dating" how about you mind your business pic.twitter.com/qXPqDiLxlZ — squid || fan account 💙 (@greedymotivez) May 3, 2023

Taylor has not yet responded to the rumours she's dating Matty. Fans will have to wait and see if she pokes fun at the reports on stage in Nashville this weekend – or if she even confirms them, as the tabloid report claims she's planning to do.

Matty has also not responded... yet. Watch this space.

