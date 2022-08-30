Taylor Swift Midnights album: Release date, track list, easter eggs and theories

By Katie Louise Smith

Taylor's surprise new album Midnights will be released on October 21st. Here's everything we know – plus all the wild theories – so far...

Just when you thought she was firmly in her re-record era... Just when you thought 1989 (Taylor's Version) might finally be on the horizon... Just when you thought all those Reputation easter eggs she dropped at the MTV VMAs might be hinting at her next big reveal... Taylor Swift has gone and done it again.

After accepting the award for Video of the Year (All Too Well: The Short Film supremacy!) at the VMAs on Sunday (Aug 28), Taylor announced that she is set to release her brand new album, Midnights, on October 21st.

Another surprise album? With 13 brand new songs? Yeah, it's happening. In an announcement tweet sharing all the key details about the release, Taylor confirmed that the album features "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life."

Here's everything we know about Midnights so far, from the track titles and all the fan theories to the release date and whether or not the picture that Taylor has shared is actually the album cover.

Taylor Swift Midnights: Release date, track list, theories and more. Picture: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic, Republic Records

When does Taylor Swift's Midnights come out?

Fans won't have to wait long for Taylor's next album. Midnights is set to be released on Friday October 21st.

We'll probably get another confirmation from Taylor nearer the release date, but the album will be released at "midnight sharp" on October 21st. As with most of Taylor's albums, the entire record will drop on streaming services at 12AM EST.

What is Taylor Swift's Midnights about?

Each of the 13 songs on Midnights are "stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout" Taylor's life.

In a brief teaser shared on social media, Taylor detailed more about what the album represents.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and we drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't – right this minute – about to make some fateful life-altering mistake."

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors & sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed & turned & decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves."

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Taylor Swift Midnights clock theory: What do the colours on the clock mean?

Fans have already deduced that Taylor might have been hiding a big clue about the tracks in one of her latest teasers.

The Spotify artwork on several of Taylor's '(Taylor's Version)' songs all now feature an image of a clock with different coloured numbers. 5 different colours to be exact. Blue, Yellow, Red, Green and White.

Fans have theorised that the colours may link to the corresponding albums, meaning track 4 and 5, which are red, could be about two sleepless nights she had during the Red era. Similarly, tracks 7 and 8, which are yellow, could be from the Fearless era. Blue is often associated with 1989, while green is the colour for her debut album.

The numbers 3, 6, and 9 all share two colours, which fans believe could hint that those nights happened between those eras. So 3 could have happened between the 1989 and Red eras, 6 between the Red and Fearless era and so on...

As for what the white 12 could represent? And the missing 13th track? Well, we'll just have to wait and see about that one.

my dumb theory:



she said that the songs were written at different times in her life



each color represents an era. green for debut, blue for 1989, red for red, yellow for fearless.



corresponding numbers are songs written from specific era, track 1 & 2 from 1989 era pic.twitter.com/JiCEhlmr3L — b ❤️‍🩹 (@lawsofnatchure) August 29, 2022

Taylor Swift's Midnights track list: What are the song titles?

So far, Taylor has only revealed that there is 13 tracks on Midnights – she hasn't teased any song titles... or has she?

In the photo shared on social media, which fans are theorising could actually be the back cover of the album and not the actual cover, Taylor lists the 13 tracks with simple 'Track 1', 'Track 2' and 'Track 3' titles.

Some fans think they actually might just be the song titles, while others are convinced she's scattered the names of the songs in her album announcement tweet.

"Right This Minute"? "In Love and In Fear"? "Lanterns"? "Meet Me At Midnight"? Who knows!

