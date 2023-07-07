Are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about Cory Monteith? Their relationship explained

Taylor Swift teases Mine (Taylor’s Version)

By Sam Prance

Fans think Taylor Swift's 'Mine' lyrics are about Cory Monteith. Did they ever date though and who is Toby? Here's the full story explained.

'Mine' truthers, our time is now! Taylor Swift's 'Mine (Taylor's Version)' is officially here but who are the lyrics actually about?

True Swifties will already know that 'Mine' is one of the best songs of all time. From the euphoric production to the relentless hooks, 'Mine' is the type of song that will always make you smile. It also showcases exactly what makes Taylor such a great artist. 'You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter' is the kind of lyric that tells an entire story in just one line.

In honour of 'Mine (Taylor's Version)' dropping today (Jul 7) as part of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), we're doing a deep dive into what the lyrics mean, whether or not they're actually about beloved late Glee actor Cory Monteith and who Toby is.

Here's the full story behind the meaning of Taylor's 'Mine (Taylor's Version)' lyrics and her rumoured relationship with Cory.

Who are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about?

Are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about Cory Monteith? Their relationship explained. Picture: Big Machine Records, Rick Diamond/WireImage

What are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about?

In 'Mine', Taylor sings about a full relationship arc. She meets someone who is "in college working part time waitin' tables / Left a small town, never looked back". Meanwhile, she's "a flight risk with a fear of falling / Wonderin' why we bother with love if it never lasts." Despite Taylor's hesitation, they fall in love, move in together and start a life with each other.

Discussing 'Mine' in an old interview with Yahoo! Music, Taylor said: "This is a situation where a guy that I just barely knew put his arm around me by the water, and I saw the entire relationship flash before my eyes, almost like a weird science-fiction movie. After I wrote the song, things sort of fell apart, as things so often do."

Taylor then added: "I hadn’t talked to him in a couple months. And the song came out, and that day, I got an e-mail from him. I was like, ‘Yes!’ Because that one was sort of half-confession and half-prediction or projection of what I saw."

Based on timing and context, fans are convinced that the song is about Cory Monteith.

Taylor Swift - Mine

Did Taylor Swift date Cory Monteith?

Rumours first surfaced that Taylor and Cory were dating after they were photographed together at a Grammy's afterparty in January 2010. In March that year, they were also pictured hugging at a bowling alley. Based on the timeline, fans think that they dated each other shortly after Taylor reportedly dated John Mayer and before she began dating Jake Gyllenhaal.

Taylor has never confirmed whether or not she dated Cory but Cory did address their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in May 2010. Cory said: "I don’t know where the time is to date these days. We’re just friends." Ellen then said that Cory and Taylor would make a "cute couple" and Cory replied: "She’s lovely."

When Cory passed away in 2013, Taylor tweeted: "Speechless. And for the worst reason."

Fast forward to 3:30 to hear Cory's comments about Taylor.

Cory Monteith Recreates His 'Glee' Audition

Are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about Cory Monteith?

Just like many of her songs, Taylor has never explicitly said who inspired 'Mine'. However, the timing does line up with when she and Cory are rumoured to have dated. Cory's mother has even reportedly posted Instagram stories of Cory and Taylor together with 'Mine' playing.

If Taylor had a fling with Cory shortly after her reported split from John Mayer, the song would align with her possibly feeling cynical about love at that time and struggling to commit to anyone else.

As Taylor said at the time, the song is more about imagining what could have been than how an actual relationship panned out.

Are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about Toby Hemingway? Picture: Big Machine Records

Are Taylor Swift's Mine lyrics about Toby Hemingway?

To throw a spanner in the works, Swifties will also be well aware that Taylor includes an easter egg in her Speak Now album booklet that suggests the song could be about someone else. Hidden in Taylor's 'Mine' lyrics is the name 'Toby' in capital letters. So, who is Toby and is 'Mine' actually about this mysterious man?

Well, it's most likely that the Toby easter egg is a reference to the fact that Taylor's love interest in the 'Mine' music video is played by English actor Toby Hemingway. The pair were photographed shopping together in July 2010 but that was after 'Mine' was written and the music video was filmed.

Taylor cast Toby in the video after watching him in the 2007 romcom Feast Of Love. In other words, Taylor and Toby could have dated but she wrote 'Mine' before she decided to cast Toby in the video.

What do you think? Is 'Mine' about Cory, Toby or someone else?

Taylor Swift - 'Mine' lyrics

INTRO

Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

VERSE 1

You were in college working part time waitin' tables

Left a small town, never looked back

I was a flight risk with a fear of falling

Wonderin' why we bother with love if it never lasts

PRE-CHORUS

I say, "Can you believe it?"

As we're lyin' on the couch

The moment I could see it

Yes, yes, I can see it now

CHORUS

Do you remember, we were sittin' there by the water?

You put your arm around me for the first time

You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter

You are the best thing that's ever been mine

VERSE 2

Flash forward and we're takin' on the world together

And there's a drawer of my things at your place

You learn my secrets and you figure out why I'm guarded

You say we'll never make my parents' mistakes

PRE-CHORUS

But we got bills to pay

We got nothing figured out

When it was hard to take

Yes, yes, this is what I thought about

CHORUS

Do you remember, we were sittin' there by the water?

You put your arm around me for the first time

You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter

You are the best thing that's ever been mine

Do you remember all the city lights on the water?

You saw me start to believe for the first time

You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter

You are the best thing that's ever been mine

POST-CHORUS

Oh-oh, oh-oh

BRIDGE

And I remember that fight, 2:30AM

As everything was slipping right out of our hands

I ran out crying and you followed me out into the street

Braced myself for the goodbye

'Cause that's all I've ever known

Then you took me by surprise

You said, "I'll never leave you alone"

CHORUS

You said, "I remember how we felt sitting by the water

And every time I look at you, it's like the first time

I fell in love with a careless man's careful daughter

She is the best thing that's ever been mine"

POST-CHORUS

Hold on, make it last

Hold on, never turn back

(Hold on) You made a rebel of a careless man's careful daughter (Make it last)

(Hold on) You are the best thing that's ever been mine (Hold on)

OUTRO

Yes, yes, do you believe it? (Hold on)

Yes, yes, we're gonna make it now (Hold on)

Yes, yes, I can see it

Yes, yes, I can see it now

