By Sam Prance

The songs Taylor Swift has performed the most may surprise you!

Taylor Swift has released countless iconic songs over the course of her career but which ones has she performed the most?

Every era, Taylor Swift puts on a huge tour and performs songs from the album she's just released. However, the pandemic meant that Taylor wasn't able to do individual tours for Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights. As a result, she's only just performing songs from those albums live for the first time now. The Eras Tour features Taylor's biggest setlist to date.

What are Taylor Swift's most played songs though? Here's a breakdown of the 13 songs Taylor has shown the most love.

What songs has Taylor Swift played live the most?

Given that Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights are only just getting their moments on tour, it shouldn't come as a shock that none of their songs are Taylor's most performed songs to date. Reputation is also missing form the Top 13 as it stands but there are many iconic songs from Taylor's first five albums in the list. One, two, threee...let's go bitch!

13) 'Blank Space' - 224 times

'Blank Space' has been a staple on every tour since 1989. It's only a matter of time before it rises further up this list.

Taylor Swift - Blank Space (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

12) 'Shake It Off' - 250 times

It's hard to believe it but 'Shake It Off' only ranks at 12 on Taylor's most played songs list at the moment.

Taylor Swift - Shake It Off (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

11) 'I Knew You Were Trouble' - 259 times

Taylor doing dub-step? Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

10) 'Fifteen' - 265 times

Taylor doesn't perform 'Fifteen' so much these days but it was a fan-favourite at her early shows.

Taylor Swift - Fifteen (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

9) 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' - 278 times

Over a decade since it came out and 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together' still slaps.

Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

8) 'Teardrops on My Guitar' - 292 times

The singles on debut are flawless and I'll hear no word against them.

Taylor Swift - Teardrops On My Guitar

7) 'Should've Said No' - 293 times

The mash-up with 'Bad Blood' on The Reputation Stadium Tour. Now, that's history!

Should've Said No

6) 'Picture to Burn' - 295 times

They don't make country songs like this anymore!

Taylor Swift - Picture To Burn

5) 'Tim McGraw' - 298 times

You can't have a most played Taylor Swift songs list without the song that started it all!

Taylor Swift - Tim McGraw

4) 'Fearless' - 324 times

Dancing in a storm, in her best dress, fearless! One of the highlights of every tour Taylor performs it on.

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

3) 'Our Song' - 414 times

Imagine writing a song this good at the age of 16?

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

2) 'You Belong With Me' - 440 times

So close but so far. 'You Belong With Me' is Number 2 but Number 1 has been played over 100 times more.

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor's Version) (Lyric Video)

1) 'Love Story' - 550 times

Could there be any other Number 1? Taylor's first global smash hit and it's been hit after hit ever since.

Taylor Swift - Love Story (Taylor’s Version) [Official Lyric Video]

With The Eras Tour still in full swing, it's possible that this list will change in the coming months. Bookmark this page and we will update you as and when the order switch up and different songs enter the Top 13.

What do you think? Which songs are missing from the Top 13?

