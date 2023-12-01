Taylor Swift's publicist slams DeuxMoi over false Taylor & Joe Alwyn marriage rumours

By Katie Louise Smith

Tree Paine wants DeuxMoi to be "held accountable" for the "pain and trauma [they] cause with posts like these."

Taylor Swift's publicist extraordinaire Tree Paine is being praised by Swifties after issuing an incredible response to DeuxMoi after they posted a "fabricated lie" about Taylor and Joe Alwyn's relationship.

DeuxMoi is an anonymous Instagram account with 2 million followers, known for posting unconfirmed, user submitted celebrity gossip and rumours. And if you're familiar with the account, you'll know that they've been posting speculation about Taylor and Joe for years – often commenting about whether they were engaged or married during their six-year relationship.

Yesterday (Nov 29), DeuxMoi responded to a message from a follower commenting on the recent news that 'You're Losing Me' (a song fans think was written by Taylor about Joe) was actually written in 2021, doubling down on their claims that Taylor and Joe had a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person."

Sharing a screenshot of the story to her Twitter account, Tree Paine slammed the account, called out the lie and called for the account to stop posting inaccurate information about Taylor once and for all.

Taylor Swift's publicist Tree Paine calls out DeuxMoi over Taylor & Joe marriage post. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Jackson Lee/GC Images, Theo Stroomer/Getty Images

Tree took to Twitter at 4AM GMT (because she and Taylor are currently in London to support Beyoncé's Renaissance film) to publicly slam the Instagram account over the recent post.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," she wrote. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post."

Tree went on to call for the end of the account, writing: "It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

DeuxMoi later responded to Tree's comments on their Instagram Story, writing: "Well I make zero dollars from lying... can publicists say the same." (Thanks to the success of their Instagram account, DeuxMoi released a novel last year which is being adapted into a TV show, and also has a hugely successful podcast.)

"Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor," they continued.

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Swifties immediately jumped online after seeing Tree's post, praising her and calling out DeuxMoi alongside her.

"If Tree Paine ever told me that something was “insane to post” i’d delete all socials and move to a remote island," one fan wrote. Another added: "Imagine being so wrong that Tree Paine calls you out."

"Tree Paine absolutely destroying deuxmoi was not on my 2023 bingo card but it was definitely on my 2023 wishlist merry christmas to all and to all a good night!!!," another posted.

As reported by the Swifties, Tree responding directly to false rumours about Taylor is rare. The last time she personally issued a statement on her own Twitter account regarding Taylor was when Kim Kardashian directly named her when discussing Kanye West's 'Famous' video in 2020.

Tree has not responded to DeuxMoi's response, and Taylor has not commented about the posts. We'll update you if another response is issued.

