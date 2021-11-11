Taylor Swift Red: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Red (Taylor's Version) will be released on Friday 12th November. Here's when it comes out in your country.

The wait is over. Taylor Swift is releasing Red (Taylor's Version) in mere hours but what time does it come out where you live?

Just like Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) features rerecorded versions of every single Red track. The album also features Taylor's 2012 charity single 'Ronan' and Taylor's renditions of 'Better Man' and 'Babe', which she ended up giving to Little Big Town and Sugarland respectively.

Not to mention, the record contains six unreleased songs from the vault and the original, unedited 10-minute-version of 'All Too Well'. Oh and the songs from the vault include collabs with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.

Naturally, Swifties all around the world can't wait to listen to it. With that in mind, here's exactly when Red (Taylor's Version) is set to drop in your country.

What time is Red (Taylor's Version) released?

Taylor Swift Red: Here's what time Taylor's Version comes out in your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Republic Records

What time does Red (Taylor's Version) come out?

Just like Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version) is expected to drop on Friday 12th November at midnight EST (00:00 AM EST). This means that it will drop simultaneously for everyone, but the exact time will be different depending on where you are in the world.

Here's when Red (Taylor's Version) is released in your country

United States (PST) - 9:00 PM

United States (EST) - 12:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 2:00 AM

Argentina (Buenos Aires) - 2:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 5:00 AM

Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Time) - 7:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 7:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 10:30 AM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 12:00 AM

Philippines (Manila) - 1:00 PM

China - 1:00 PM (Beijing, Shanghai)

Hong Kong - 1:00 PM

Singapore - 1:00 PM

Australia - 1:00 PM (Perth), 4:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 2:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 6:00 PM

For the full list of cities across the world, find your exact release time here.

