Swifties are living for Taylor Swift's reaction after someone said she 'ruined football'

30 January 2024, 14:23 | Updated: 30 January 2024, 16:02

By Katie Louise Smith

"I don’t know how she does it, truly. She has such grace."

The Dads, Brads and Chads might be getting worked up over Taylor Swift's appearances at NFL games, but it's clear that the superstar has absolutely no intention of giving them any attention.

Since she first started showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce, Taylor has been accused of "ruining football" because the cameras keep showing her during games.

The New York Times' extensive breakdown of Taylor's in-game appearances show that she's actually only on-screen for less than 25 seconds over the course of a 3-hour broadcast. She's also not the only celebrity that the cameras will focus in on if they're also in the stadium. But that statistic hasn't stopped fans being vocal with their opinion about her.

After attending the Chiefs game against Baltimore Ravens, a clip of Taylor being greeted – and booed – by a group of fans has gone viral and Swifties are living for how Taylor responds in the clip.

Taylor Swift was greeted by someone who shouted she "ruined football" at the Chiefs vs. Ravens game. Picture: David Eulitt/Getty Images, via Twitter/X

While walking through the stadium after the Chiefs won the game, Taylor breezed past a group of fans waiting to greet her, the Kelce family and other family members of the Chiefs players.

At the start of the clip, one fan shouts "You did that shit!" to Taylor, presumably congratulating her for contributing to the Chiefs victory. She then responds: "I didn't do anything!"

As she walks past the rest of the group, someone then shouts: "Hey Taylor! You're ruining football! You're ruining football!"

Taylor's response? A simple smile and wave!

Swifties have been living for the clip since it was shared on social media. One fan wrote: "'You’re ruining football' yet she only has 0.43% of screen time and she just smiles and walk away unbothered queen."

Another added: "People looking for a reaction. She stays above and remains positive."

"I don’t know how she does it, truly. She has such grace," a third commented.

"'You’re ruining football' but you went to go see her walk out?!," someone else wrote, calling out those behind the camera shouting at her.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce after the Chiefs beat the Ravens. Picture: Getty

So, has Taylor Swift really ruined football? Of course she hasn't! Get a grip!

In fact, Taylor's attendance at the games has only put an even bigger spotlight on the sport, bringing in millions of new fans and a huge boost in revenue. Reports have estimated that Taylor's presence has generated $330 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL since September, when she first appeared at Arrowhead Stadium.

She's also been praised for cultivating relationships with fathers and daughters over their now shared interest in the sport.

