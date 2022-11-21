Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's height difference sends fans into meltdown at the AMAs

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter poked fun at their height difference when Sabrina presented Taylor with an award.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are breaking the internet and it's all because people can't get over their height difference.

Last night (Nov 20), the 50th annual American Music Awards were held in LA and Taylor Swift dominated the event by taking home a whopping six awards including Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor's Version). Not only that but Taylor won the AMAs' coveted Artist of the Year prize against the likes of Beyoncé, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift removes "fat" reference from her Anti-Hero video following criticism

However, in and among all the achievements, it was a moment between Taylor and Sabrina Carpenter that truly went viral.

How tall is Taylor Swift? How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter's height difference at the AMAs sends fans into meltdown. Picture: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images, ABC, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One of the awards that Taylor took home at the AMAs was Favorite Music Video. Sabrina presented the award to Taylor with country singer Dustin Lynch. When Taylor greeted Sabrina on stage, she laughed and tapped Sabrina's head noticing how much of a height difference there is between them. The two stars then giggled together and hugged each other.

Naturally, it wasn't long before the clip went viral with fans only just realising how tall Taylor is and how small Sabrina is in comparison. One person tweeted: "can we talk about the height difference between taylor and sabrina". Another wrote: "TAYLOR SWIFT PATTING SABRINA CARPENTER ON THE HEAD IS SENDING ME."

For anyone wondering, Taylor is 5 feet 10 inches tall (that's 1.8m). Meanwhile, Sabrina is just 5 feet tall (1.52m). In other words, there's a whole 10 inches between them.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter laugh about their height difference at the #AMAs pic.twitter.com/n1tdhAmtdr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 21, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT PATTING SABRINA CARPENTER ON THE HEAD IS SENDING ME #AMAs pic.twitter.com/XAQRw27lYO — brina (@brinaajauregui) November 21, 2022

this is so funny pic.twitter.com/qq2THhe7kQ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) November 21, 2022

i wish i was taylor’s height but i’m more of a sabrina- 😭 pic.twitter.com/aiNM0kCvEP — cali is on her own, kid (@longstorycali) November 21, 2022

taylor swift just patted sabrina carpenter head to give her main pop girl powers — guillermo (@gilmorereligion) November 21, 2022

How tall is Gayle?

This isn't the first time that Taylor being taller than a celebrity at an awards show has made headlines. Back in 2013, Taylor presented Bruno Mars with Male Video of the Year at the MTV VMAs and an image of the moment regularly resurfaces on the internet. Bruno is 5 feet 5 inches tall (1.65 m), which makes him 5 inches shorter than Taylor.

Taylor and Sabrina actually sat next to each other at the AMAs alongside 'abcdefu' singer Gayle who is much taller than both Taylor and Sabrina. There is currently no accurate information on the internet about Gayle's height. Based on the photographs of Gayle, Taylor and Sabrina, it appears that she's taller than 6 feet.

2022 American Music Awards - Inside. Picture: Getty

Nothing but respect for our tall and short pop legends.

Read more Taylor Swift news here: