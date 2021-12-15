Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release date: When is it coming out?

By Katie Louise Smith

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is coming... but when? Here's all the theories, easter eggs and info we know so far.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We’ve already been blessed with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and now Red (Taylor’s Version), but could Taylor Swift’s underrated 2010 masterpiece Speak Now be the next re-recording the superstar is set to release?

As well as dropping hints that she’s about to release 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor has decided to choose chaos and has also start dropping hints for Speak Now. We’re not sure which one will be next on her schedule, but the Speak Now release date theories are starting to build up… fast.

It’s only a matter of time before Taylor announces the next era she’s set to revisit, so in the event that it’s Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)'s turn in the spotlight, here’s everything we know about it so far, including the release date, all the latest easter eggs and which artists might be featured on the vault tracks.

READ MORE: When is Taylor Swift releasing Enchanted (Taylor's Version)?

When does Speak Now (Taylor's Version) come out?

When is Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) released? Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images, Big Machine Records

When does Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) come out?

There is currently no official release date for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) just yet but recent events have prompted fans to start speculating that an announcement could be coming very soon. Like, very soon.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will likely be released at some point in 2022, but as for when, exactly? Nothing has been confirmed just yet. Taylor revealed that Red (Taylor's Version) would be her next re-recorded album just two months after the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version). If that pattern holds, we could find out what the next re-recording will be in January 2022. The latest theory even suggests we’ll find out on New Year’s Eve 2021...

On her birthday (December 13th, obviously), Taylor changed the artwork for all the songs she owns on Spotify to show a clip of falling confetti. Confetti is referenced in Speak Now’s ‘Long Live’. Then, in the background of one image from her birthday party, her AMA for ‘Favourite Album Country - Speak Now’ can be seen. In the background of another video, the number 31 is visible.

Announcement on December 31st? Notifications: On! Clown shoes: At the ready!

Is Taylor Swift's deep purple velvet suit a Speak Now easter egg? Picture: Getty

Speak Now easter eggs: What hints has Taylor dropped about Speaks Now (Taylor's Version) so far?

As well as the new Spotify artwork Easter egg, and the hints from her birthday photos, Taylor has also dropped a whole bunch of Speak Now clues over the past few months.

The latest clues lie within the music video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)’. The video has a very similar narrative to ‘Speak Now’s lyrics, where Taylor really does ‘rudely barge in on a white veil occasion.’

In her post thanking fans for their support on Red (Taylor’s Version) release day, Taylor also wrote: "Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours." 'Mine' and 'Ours', as any Speak Now stan will know, are both songs from the 2010 album.

But the biggest hint that Speak Now could possibly be arriving next comes from Taylor’s merch. Signed copies of Red (Taylor’s Version) were listed on the site for $20.10, which is the year that Speak Now was released. The text also appears in the exact same shade of purple as the dress she wears on the album cover.

There’s also a couple of Easter eggs in the All Too Well short film too. At one point, Sadie Sink’s character references the ‘But now I'll go / Sit on the floor wearing your clothes’ lyric in ‘Last Kiss’, and at the premiere for the film, fans think Taylor’s deep purple velvet suit was a nod to the next era too.

GUYS THE PRICE IS $20.10 AND IN 2010 TAYLOR RELEASED SPEAK NOW....ALSO THE FONT IS PURPLE.....IS TAYLOR ANNOUNCING SPEAK NOW TV AFTER RED TV?!?!?!! pic.twitter.com/usePYTidiM — layla🎷 (@falsegodlayla13) November 9, 2021

Speak Now Vault tracks: What unreleased songs will be on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

Much like Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), fans can probably expect some more tracks inspired by her previous relationships to pop up. On the original album, Taylor included songs reportedly inspired by her relationships with Joe Jonas, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner and even Owl City’s Adam Young, who Taylor never actually dated.

Fans have also speculated that the previously unreleased song ‘Let’s Go’ (also known as ‘Battle’) could be included on the album. We'll update this article once Taylor teases what we can expect from the Speak Now vault.

READ MORE: Who did Taylor Swift write Enchanted about?

Speak Now collaborations: Which other artists will feature on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

Unlike 1989 (Taylor's Version), which fans are theorising will feature the Jonas Brothers, and possibly even Katy Perry, there's not many theories about who might end up on the Speak Now From The Vault tracks. We'll just have to watch this space.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order