Can Taylor Swift go to the Super Bowl? Here's how her Eras Tour schedule affects her travel

Taylor Swift spotted at Kansas City Chiefs game

By Katie Louise Smith

When does Taylor Swift go back on tour and can she attend the Super Bowl? Fans have figured out how Taylor can leave her Eras Tour show in Tokyo in time to go to the Super Bowl...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's official! Taylor Swift is going to the Super Bowl! But as much as we're all dying for it, it won't be to perform during the Halftime show. She'll (hopefully) be there to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce... but it all depends on what time her Eras Tour concert finishes in Japan the day before.

Since September, Taylor has been a regular fixture at the Kansas City Chiefs games in support of Travis, and she was present at yesterday's game (Jan 28) when they beat the Baltimore Ravens to secured their spot at Super Bowl LVIII. They'll now play the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2024 Super Bowl takes place on Sunday February 11th, but Taylor also happens to have an Eras Tour show in Tokyo the day before (10th). There's now only one question on every Swifties minds: Will be she be able to attend the Super Bowl?

Based on the Very Important Research into flight times and timezones everyone has done so far, it's looking likely that Taylor might be able to make it... But will she actually go?

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Here's how she can get there in time. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, Patrick Smith/Getty Images

When does Taylor Swift go back on tour?

Taylor kicks off her 2024 Eras Tour shows in Japan on February 7th. She's got 4 back-to-back shows in Tokyo before a break of 6 days, when she'll continue in Melbourne, Australia. Here's the brief list of Taylor's Eras Tour dates in Japan:

February 7th - Tokyo, Japan

February 8th - Tokyo, Japan

February 9th - Tokyo, Japan

February 10th - Tokyo, Japan

The Super Bowl will take place one day after her final show in Tokyo (on Feb 11th), but Taylor has the huge 17-hour time difference on her side. It all depends on what time Taylor's show ends in Tokyo on February 10th, and what time she leaves the city.

What time does Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert start and end in Tokyo?

According to Taylor's website, Taylor will start her Tokyo Eras Tour shows at 6pm. She has not announced a support act for the shows, so it's assumed that she will begin the concert at the confirmed start time.

The Eras Tour has a run time of around 3 hours and 15 minutes, which means Taylor could finish the concert around 9:15pm.

Here are the timings for the Tokyo Eras Tour shows:

4pm - Doors open

6pm - Concert starts

9:15pm - Concert ends, approximately

What time does Taylor Swift's Tokyo Eras Tour show finish? Picture: Getty

Can Taylor Swift make to to the Super Bowl in time?

Swifties, casual fans, news anchors and sports pundits have all been speculating over whether or not Taylor can make it back from Tokyo in time for the Super Bowl.

If she leaves Tokyo immediately after finishing her show on Saturday 10th, it's more than likely she'll make it in time to attend the big game on Sunday 11th.

A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas takes around 13 hours, and there's a 17 hour time difference between the two cities.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT, which means Taylor will arrive in Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare... almost a whole day, in fact.

However, the trip is incredibly gruelling, and she'll have to fly back to Melbourne a few days after. We'll have to wait and see if she makes it or not!

Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time).



The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2024

Explaining the math on how Taylor Swift can still attend a Super Bowl that starts at 3:30p Las Vegas time Sunday, even though she has a concert in Tokyo on Saturday night. (Hint: not only can she make it on Sunday, she can arrive in Nevada in time for dinner *Saturday*) pic.twitter.com/0Gw2VYDVMb — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) January 29, 2024

If Taylor does manage to make it to the Super Bowl, Swifties are convinced that she might guide the Chiefs to victory on the night. Why? Well... it's all in the numbers, obviously. The number 13, specifically.

If she makes it to the Super Bowl, it will be the 13th Chiefs game she's attended, the 2024 Super Bowl is also the 58th Super Bowl (5+8=13) and the game takes place on the 11th day of the 2nd month (11+2=13).

Once again, never beating the sorcery allegations.

Read more about Taylor Swift here: