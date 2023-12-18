Taylor Lautner reveals how he stayed friends with Taylor Swift after they broke up

18 December 2023, 11:44

The Lautners appear on Call Her Daddy

By Sam Prance

"One of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship."

Staying friends with an ex seems pretty impossible right? Well, Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift are proof that it can be done.

In fact, Taylor Lautner has now revealed exactly how he and Taylor Swift went from being lovers to exes to genuine friends.

Fans of the two stars will already know that Taylor and Taylor first began dating each other shortly after the infamous MTV VMAs in 2009. They fell in love filming Valentine's Day that October and then split up that December.

Since then, the actor and singer have become friends. Lautner even stars in Swift's 'I Can See You' video and he made a special apperance at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner reveals how he stayed friends with Taylor Swift after they broke up. Picture: Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images, Frank Micelotta/Invsion/AP

Discussing his friendship with Swift on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Lautner said: "Obviously, every relationship is different. I think when you respect somebody for who they are in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love in a different way and thankfully we had that."

He then added: "We were so young. I was 18, she was 20, 21. We then did fall out of touch and we didn't talk for a while. I have always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person."

Lautner ended by saying: "It's been really fantastic over the last year, one of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship. Above anything else, she is just a wonderful human."

No. I'm not crying, you are!

READ MORE: Are Taylor Swift's Back to December lyrics about Taylor Lautner? The meaning explained

Swift has never publicly discussed her relationship with Lautner but it's widely believed that her song 'Back to December' is an apology to Lautner. In the choruse, she sings: 'So, this is me swallowing my pride / Standin' in front of you sayin', "I'm sorry for that night / And I go back to December all the time."

Speaking to Comcast about the meaning behind the song in 2010, Taylor said: "I’ve never apologised to someone in a song before. This is about a person who was incredible to me - just perfect in a relationship, and I was really careless with him. So, this is a song full of words that I would say to him that he deserves to hear."

A reminder that apologies are important and often work!

