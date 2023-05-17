Taylor Lautner is worried for John Mayer over Taylor Swift's Speak Now re-release

Taylor Lautner says his fiancée was Team Edward

By Sam Prance

Taylor Lautner's reaction to Taylor Swift's Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is hilarious.

Taylor Lautner has revealed how he feels about Taylor Swift rereleasing her album Speak Now and his answer is hilarious.

You don't have to be a Swiftie to know that Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner dated. The stars became a couple in 2009. After they split, Taylor then appeared to write about the Twilight star on her Speak Now album. It's widely believed that 'Back to December' is an apology to Lautner. Taylor sings: "I miss your tan skin, your sweet smile. So good to me, so right."

Now, Taylor has announced that she's re-releasing Speak Now and Lautner has opened up about what he thinks of it.

Taylor Lautner is worried for John Mayer over Taylor Swift's Speak Now re-release. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for VEVO

On May 6th, Taylor announced the Speak Now re-release by writing: "It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7". Naturally, fans are excited but what about the people who inspired the songs on the album.

Speaking to the Today Show, Lautner said: "I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe."

Lautner then made a reference to Taylor's other ex John Mayer by joking: "Praying for John." Of course, while Lautner gets an apology ballad on Speak Now, John is put on blast. Taylor has never confirmed it herself but it is widely believed that 'Dear John' is about John Mayer given that they dated each other at the time.

In the lyrics to 'Dear John', Taylor sings: "I see it all now that you're gone / Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should've known, you should've known."

Like Jake Gyllenhaal with Red (Taylor's Version), it looks like John may want to avoid Twitter when Speak Now drops.

Lautner has since joked about it in a new TikTok video in which he prays as 'Dear John' plays.

Fans are also speculating that Lautner may be in one of the videos for Speak Now (Taylor's Version). The actor was spotted filming something with Taylor and Joey King earlier this year. Could it be a video for 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version)? Could it be a video for a new vault song? We'll have to wait and see.

What do you think? Are you excited for Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?

