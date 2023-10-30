Here's how to replace Taylor Swift songs with Taylor's Versions in your playlists

By Sam Prance

Swifties have created a feature that updates all your Spotify playlists with Taylor's Version songs within seconds.

So, you want to immediately swap all the Taylor Swift songs in your playlists with Taylor's Versions? We've got you covered.

Ever since Taylor Swift started releasing re-recordings of her albums, fans all around the world have stopped listening to her old music in a bid to support her endeavour to regain the rights to her music. As it stands, Taylor has released brand new versions of Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989 and fans have begun streaming them instead of the original albums.

So far so simple, but what about all the playlists you have that are filled with Taylor Swift songs from her original albums?

How do you replace Taylor Swift songs with Taylor's Versions on Spotify?

How to instantly replace Taylor Swift songs with Taylor's Versions in all your playlists. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV, Taylor Swift via Spotify

Well, Swifties have developed an effective feature that instantly replaces every single Taylor Swift song in your playlists with Taylor's Versions. The dev tool was created by Reddit user Roshy10 on github and fan account @TheSwiftSociety makes sure to share links to the website every time Taylor releases one of her Taylor's Version albums.

Here's how to use the website:

Visit taylors-version.com and sign in with your Spotify account

Click update playlists and your playlists will be Taylorized

Stream your updated playlists with Taylor's Versions

If you've already updated your playlists, you'll get a notification that says: "Looks like your playlists are already Taylorized."

How do you replace Taylor Swift songs with Taylor's Versions on Apple Music?

Unfortunately, there's not an equivalent Taylor's Version feature for Apple Music users at the moment. The same goes for all streaming platforms outside of Spotify. For now, you'll have to manually exchange all of the Taylor songs in your playlists with Taylor's Versions.

