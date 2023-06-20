How to get Taylor Swift The Eras Tour presale codes for tickets

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how to get presale tickets on Ticketmaster and Capital One for the US leg of Taylor's The Eras Tour.

It's officially happening – Taylor Swift is set to embark on a long-awaited worldwide tour and fans are already sweating over the ticket buying process.

On November 1st, Taylor announced that she will finally be setting off on her brand new 'The Eras Tour', which will be "a journey through the musical eras of [her] career (past & present!)" So far, Taylor has only announced the dates for the US leg of the tour, which includes 27 dates in 20 cities.

Thankfully, Taylor will once again be performing in stadiums across the country, which means there'll be plenty of tickets available for each of the shows... but how can fans get their hands on presale codes and access to the exclusive ticket presales?

Here's everything you need to know about how to get presale ticket access to the US dates (and beyond) for Taylor's The Eras Tour.

How to get presale tickets to Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Here's how to get presale codes for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets. Picture: Kevin Mazur/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS, Republic Records

How to get and where to find US pre-sale codes for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

There are currently two ways in which fans in the US can gain access to the official pre-sales for tickets to Taylor's upcoming The Eras Tour: The first is through Capital One, and the second is through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature.

Here's how to secure your access to the ticket pre-sale using each of those methods.

How to access the Capital One Cardholder pre-sale for The Eras Tour.

In order to access the Capital One pre-sale, you will need to be a Capital One cardholder. Whether it's a parent, a relative, or a friend, you will need a Capital One card to access the pre-sale, and the person who owns the card will have to buy the tickets.

To get into the pre-sale, you'll need to a) be a Capital One cardholder, and b) visit Taylor Swift's official events page on November 15th at 2PM (LOCAL VENUE TIME) to buy tickets. You will need to enter the first 6 digits of your Capital One card to gain access to the pre-sale, and you will need to purchase the tickets using that same card.

The Capital One cardholder pre-sale will close on November 17th at 10PM (LOCAL VENUE TIME), or until the tickets are completely sold out.

All the information for the Capital One exclusive cardholder pre-sale is available on Taylor's website here.

Taylor Swift fans in the US can get pre-sale tickets via Capital One and Ticketmaster. Picture: Getty

How to access the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for The Eras Tour.

Fans can also gain access to the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale. You'll need to sign up using your Ticketmaster account log in BEFORE Wednesday, November 9 @ 11:59PM ET and you will then receive an email confirmation with details on what to expect next.

If you have been successful, you will be sent a unique pre-sale code via text the night before the tickets go on sale. This code will be exclusive to your Ticketmaster email address only. You will not be able to share them.

When the sale starts, you will need to click the link sent to you by Ticketmaster and enter your unique code once you make it through the Smart Queue. You will then get a chance to purchase your tickets.

Taylor has used this feature in the past during the Reputation Stadium Tour. It helps genuine fans secure tickets to see their favourite artists before touts and bots even get a chance to glance in that direction. It's currently unclear if she plans to implement the same "boost" system used during the Reputation era, which allowed fans to purchase albums, merch and make social posts in order to increase their chances of securing tickets.

It should be noted that Ticketmaster's Verified Fan feature does not guarantee you a ticket, but it does ensure that fans are the first ones served – not bots.

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

How to access the UK pre-sale for The Eras Tour.

Fans were invited to sign up for pre-sale codes on Taylor's official website, either for free, or by pre-ordering the Midnights album back in 2022.

There will be plenty more opportunities for UK fans to sign up to a pre-sale in the coming weeks now that dates have officially been announced.

Based on venues that Taylor plays in, there will likely be several pre-sale opportunities for fans. Like the US dates, these will be announced before tickets go on sale for the UK dates.

Watch this space! We'll update this page as soon as they are announced.

Taylor Swift's last stadium tour was in 2018. Picture: Getty

No other pre-sale codes have been announced just yet. Fans outside of the US and the UK will have to wait until Taylor confirms the rest of the tour dates.

For all the latest information about The Eras Tour, including the possible set list, and international tour stops, click here.

