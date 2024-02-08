Taylor Swift responds to critics who say she releases too many albums

8 February 2024, 13:15

Taylor Swift makes Grammy history as female musicians sweep top gongs

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m having fun, leave me alone."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Is Taylor Swift putting out too many albums? No, is the actual answer to that question... but some people seem to think she is.

Last week (Feb 4), Taylor made history at the Grammys after scooping her fourth Album of the Year award for Midnights. On the night, she also won for Best Pop Album, where she surprised everyone by announcing her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

TTPD will now be her fifth new album since 2019, and her ninth release in five years if you include her four re-recorded albums.

As soon as Taylor announced the news, social media lit up with cries of "Not ANOTHER album" and "WE’VE HAD ENOUGHHHH". Some critics even suggested Taylor needed "a long break like 5 years or something" because "we are tired!!!" (Who is we?!)

It seems as though Taylor has seen those comments, and has now addressed them with a perfect response.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift fans think she is dragging Joe Alwyn with The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

Taylor Swift addresses critics who say she released too many albums
Taylor Swift addresses critics who say she released too many albums. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, via YouTube

During her first Eras Tour show of 2024 in Tokyo, Taylor spoke about her big weekend at the Grammys, and politely addressed the criticism that's been levelled at her following her latest album announcement.

On Wednesday (Feb 7), Taylor elaborated on the info she gave about The Tortured Poets Department during her acceptance speech. She revealed that she had been working on it ever since she turned Midnights in, two years ago.

In the speech, which was captured by fans in the stadium, Taylor told the audience: "Soon you’ll get to hear it, soon we’ll get to experience that together. And I’m over the moon about the fact that you guys care about my music, it still blows my mind."

"I love doing this. I know I keep saying that, but that’s because it’s true," she continued, before addressing the criticism about her output. "Everyone’s like, 'Why do you make so many albums?'. Man, because I love it! I love it so much!"

"I’m having fun, leave me alone," she added, as the crowd cheered her on.

Taylor's actual album output is actually no different than the majority of artists who work towards the traditional two-year album cycle. It's only the fact that Taylor is releasing her re-recorded albums on top of that, that people are now claiming it's becoming "too much".

Taylor has released 5 albums within a 5-year time span – the norm for artists in the 2010s, like Rihanna and One Direction. Two of those (Folklore and Evermore) were a product of not being able to tour during the pandemic. If the pandemic didn't happen, they might not even exist. Here's the full list of Taylor's new releases since 2019:

  • Lover (2019)
  • Folklore (2020)
  • Evermore (2020)
  • Midnights (2022)
  • The Tortured Poets Department (2024)

She's also released 4 re-recorded albums (Fearless TV and Red TV in 2022, Speak Now TV and 1989 TV in 2023). She still has two more to be released.

Read more about Taylor Swift here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét Breaks Down Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lana Del Rey shuts down claims Taylor Swift made her feel "uncomfortable" at the Grammys

Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

News

Love Island All-Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island All Stars soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's when it comes out

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour start times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

SZA reacts to people saying she should have won Album of the Year over Taylor Swift at the Grammys

SZA addresses claims she was "snubbed" after Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year at the Grammys

News

Did Taylor Swift drop a hint about her new album in the Eras Tour movie?

Taylor Swift fans think she hinted at new album in the Eras Tour movie and no one realised

Who is Clara Bow and how is she connected to Taylor Swift? Swifties already have theories about the song

Who is Clara Bow? Taylor Swift's new song title sparks theories about meaning

Did Taylor Swift sue Olivia Rodrigo? A full timeline of their friendship and alleged fall out

Are Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo friends? A full timeline of their friendship and rumoured feud

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson cast take on a Percy Jackson quiz

Percy Jackson cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

News

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore praise Charles Melton's acting in May December | PopBuzz Meets

News

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler reveals she sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow edits

Hunger Games' Rachel Zegler sends Tom Blyth hilarious Snow fan edits | PopBuzz Meets

News