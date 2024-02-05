Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

By Sam Prance

When is Taylor Swift releasing The Tortured Poets Department? Here's everything we know about her new album TS11.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As a Swiftie you always have to stay alert for new Taylor Swift music. One day you'll be minding your own business listening to Lover, the next Taylor will announce that she's releasing Folklore. Oh and just months later she'll bless us with another album called Evermore. Oh and then she'll surprise us and announce an album called Midnights at the MTV VMAs.

Well, now Taylor has shocked us all again by announcing that TS11 is called The Tortured Poets Department and it's coming out in April 2024. Yes, while fans thought that Taylor was going ot announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the Grammys, she hoodwinked us all in the best way possible by announcing a completely new album.

So when is The Tortured Poets Department coming out and who did Taylor work on the album with? Here's every single thing we know about her new album so far including the release date, tracklist, theories and much more.

READ MORE: Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department: Release date, tracklist, theories and news. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Republic Records

When will Taylor Swift release The Tortured Poets Department?

After announcing the album during her speech for Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys, Taylor took to Instagram to unveil the cover art and release date. Alongside the black and white cover, Taylor wrote: "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19."

Yes. You read that correctly. Taylor is dropping a completely new album in just over two months and you can already pre-order physical versions of the album on her website. As it stands there is a CD, a casetter, a vinyl, a digital album and a collector's edition deluxe CD.

Prices range between $11.99 and $34.99.

Who did Taylor Swift write The Tortured Poets Department with?

There is currently no official word on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department collaborators so it's unclear if she's done the album with her longterm co-writers and producers or brought new people into the fold. However, there is a fan theory that she's made pretty much the whole album with Aaron Dessner.

After making Folklore and Evermore with both Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, Taylor made Midnights almost solely with Jack. Could she have switched approaches for TS11 and done a full album with Aaron?

There's nothing to confirm this just yet other than the fact that Taylor was in the studio with Aaron in November 2023.

Another alt-pop-folk masterpiece with Aaron? Inject it.

maybe she made midnights with jack because she was making all of the tortured poets department with aaron. makes you think. — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) February 5, 2024

this was literally november which means she had to have been working on tortured poets which means aaron is producing ts11 folk rock is MINE https://t.co/ZZgkhYnl3v pic.twitter.com/FzFNCXi9Lv — shivcel (@misterrmisery) February 5, 2024

What is Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department tracklist?

Taylor's site confirms that The Tortured Poets Department will feature a total of 15 tracks none of which we know the titles of just yet. However, her official store also reveals that physical editions of the album will feature a bonus track called 'The Manuscript'.

We'll let you know as soon as Taylor reveals more.

Read more about Taylor Swift here: