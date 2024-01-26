Travis Kelce calls out "disrespectful" comments after Taylor Swift attends football game

"Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent."

With Taylor Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games becoming more and more frequent thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce, a weird sexist trend has emerged amongst some NFL fans.

While the booing has been acknowledged as part and parcel of being associated with the visiting team, a number of fans appear to have started shouting comments about her during games.

During the Chiefs' game versus the Buffalo Bills this past weekend (Jan 21), people on social media alleged that a small group of Bills fans were apparently shouting things about Taylor in order to distract and taunt Travis and his team mates on the field.

Speaking about what happened during the game on the New Heights podcast, Travis discussed the "disrespectful" comments hurled towards him about "the family" while he was playing on the field.

Picture: New Heights via YouTube, Al Bello/Getty Images

At the top of the chat, Travis gave a shout out to the Bills fans for the energy and atmosphere at the game, but then respectfully called out those who took things too far.

While celebrating his touchdown, Travis threw up some heart hands to the Bills fans in the crowd, referencing one of Taylor's signature poses. Explaining why, he told brother Jason: "Yeah, man, had to spread the love, baby. You always gotta spread that love, baby."

"There was a lot of hate pulling up that to that stadium man," he continued. "Understandably. It’s a football game. The Bills, coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy... Did it get a little disrespectful? One thousand percent. Did it get a little extra? One thousand percent."

When Jason asked what the Bills said to make it "extra", Travis refused to repeat the comments. While he didn't mention Taylor by name, Swifties assumed that he was also referring to how some fans treated her. (One viral video shows a Bills fan burning an image of Taylor in a fire ahead of the game.)

"I’m not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family," he said, before adding: "Some pretty inappropriate things were said about [Chiefs Quarterback] Pat Mahomes. It was pretty wack."

"I just wanted to make sure [they] knew it wasn’t mutual," he continued. "I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love, baby."

Taylor has not directly spoken about any of the recent booing from fans at the games she attends, but she has shared how she feels about the backlash to the coverage she receives on the NFL broadcasts.

In her recent TIME magazine profile, Taylor said: "I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," she added. "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

Despite the comments, there's still plenty of NFL fans who love Taylor and show their support to her during games, no matter who they support.

