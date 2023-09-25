Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes go viral after Chiefs game appearance

By Katie Louise Smith

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together? Fans go wild after Taylor is spotted at the Chiefs game to watch Travis, after he tried to give her his number at the Eras Tour.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? Well, after weeks and weeks of speculation, it looks like the rumours might (?) actually be true. (And if they're not, well, we've all had a great time with the memes anyway!)

Yesterday (Sept 25), Taylor broke the internet after she was spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, all decked out in her finest Kansas City Chiefs attire, to watch Travis Kelce and his team play against the Chicago Bears.

Why is this so significant? Why is everyone losing their minds on social media? Why are Dads across America suddenly very interested in the possibility of Taylor and Travis becoming America's Royal Couple?

For the cross section of people who have no interest in either the NFL or Taylor Swift, here's what you need to know: For the past few weeks, two-time Super Bowl winner Travis has been trying to get in contact with Taylor after failing to give her his number after one of her Eras Tour shows.

He had a friendship bracelet and a dream, and that dream finally came true last night.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes go viral after appearing at Chiefs game. Picture: Cooper Neill/Getty Images, Jason Hanna/Getty Images

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet? Their relationship timeline

The Taylor and Travis dating rumours go all the way back to July 7th/8th when Taylor took her Eras Tour to the Arrowhead Stadium in KC.

A few weeks later, Travis revealed that he had recently been to see Taylor on tour, and had made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it in the hopes that he would be able to give it to her after the show. However, because she doesn't do meet-and-greets before or after the show, he wasn't able to.

Rumours then began to fly, with sources claiming that the two had connected and were in the "talking stage", and have been "quietly hanging out".

Throughout September, both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were asked multiple times about Taylor and Travis' rumoured relationship in various interviews, but neither confirmed anything. (Jason did say he thought it was "100% true", but quickly clarified that he was joking.)

On September 21st, Travis revealed that he had invited Taylor to come and watch him play: "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future."

The near future turned out to be just three days later, when Taylor rocked up to the Chiefs game and watched Travis play as she sat alongside his mother Donna Kelce.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Of course, Taylor's appearance at the game has sent fans into an absolute meltdown.

Not least because the dating rumours look to be true, but because the whole thing reads as if it's been lifted from the pages of a highly-rated sports romance fanfic from AO3.

Travis turning up wearing a Kid Super matching set called '1989 Bedroom Painting'? Taylor wearing head to toe Chiefs merch? Travis scoring a touchdown and Taylor screaming "LET'S FUCKING GOOOO"? Taylor posing with a fan-made Kelce/Swift poster? The two of them walking out together and driving off together in Travis' convertible?

Yeah, the memes about this one are out of control.

he had a friendship bracelet and a dream https://t.co/IhbfD0lUpZ — Taylor Swift in 4k (@4k_taylorr) September 24, 2023

all the girls putting on the chiefs/bears game pic.twitter.com/CGKZNwClMc — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) September 24, 2023

honestly, if a man made me a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it so he could ask me out, i’d give him a chance too lmao. — katie (taylor’s version) (@corneliastkatie) September 24, 2023

taylor dating an american football player who is vaccinated, drinks bud light and loves his mom pic.twitter.com/cSSN9pF5qJ — alex (@mysticaItime) September 24, 2023

athlete bf making romantic gestures to his popstar gf in the crowd in front of thousands people what in the romance movie https://t.co/0Gq6iu2Zia — dom ☆ (@ev3rhaze) September 25, 2023

giggling and kicking my feet at this like it’s one of my silly little romance books https://t.co/x9PRABngHc — mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) September 24, 2023

When the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are true pic.twitter.com/h4P20AEuyA — Mike (@mjkyleii) September 24, 2023

taylor swift at travis kelce game soon pic.twitter.com/uzSfNMIodf — ivy (mourning kendall roy) (@ohhhhherewego) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

how i’m falling asleep tonight after watching the events of a high school coming of age romance movie play out between taylor swift and travis kelce pic.twitter.com/AnIwdIZIY6 — marg (taylor’s version) (@BetttysCardigan) September 25, 2023

✅ Down bad for her

✅ Not afraid to be seen with her in public

✅ Willing to compliment her in public

✅ Lets her bejeweled

✅ American



When was the last time she dated someone with all five?? — T.m 🪽 | Eras SG 7/3 (@tmlovesred2) September 25, 2023

american, tall, weighs over 135lbs, capable of growing facial hair that isn't repulsive, the best "tight end" of all time besides "gronk" (whatever that means). like he has a podcast but we can definitely work with this — discontinued barbie (@arianadotgov) September 24, 2023

Kris Jenner after spending the week leaking news Kim Kardashian was dating Odell Beckham Jr. and securing the Usher SuperBowl announcement just for Taylor Swift to show up at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mom and break the internetpic.twitter.com/LAvzvbKCQa — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

the NFL broadcast writing staff prepping for the Taylor Swift lyric puns seeing her at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mompic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

you’ll be 87 i’ll be 89 pic.twitter.com/1syNEUgAqV — mafer (@maflvstaylor) September 24, 2023

Miss Americana and the Chiefs Tight End. — Victoria 🪩 ERAS TOUR 5/19, 5/28 🪩 (@getawaycarvic) September 25, 2023

After Taylor's appearance at the game, a source told People: "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

