25 September 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 26 September 2023, 00:01

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together? Fans go wild after Taylor is spotted at the Chiefs game to watch Travis, after he tried to give her his number at the Eras Tour.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating? Well, after weeks and weeks of speculation, it looks like the rumours might (?) actually be true. (And if they're not, well, we've all had a great time with the memes anyway!)

Yesterday (Sept 25), Taylor broke the internet after she was spotted at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, all decked out in her finest Kansas City Chiefs attire, to watch Travis Kelce and his team play against the Chicago Bears.

Why is this so significant? Why is everyone losing their minds on social media? Why are Dads across America suddenly very interested in the possibility of Taylor and Travis becoming America's Royal Couple?

For the cross section of people who have no interest in either the NFL or Taylor Swift, here's what you need to know: For the past few weeks, two-time Super Bowl winner Travis has been trying to get in contact with Taylor after failing to give her his number after one of her Eras Tour shows.

He had a friendship bracelet and a dream, and that dream finally came true last night.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes go viral after appearing at Chiefs game. Picture: Cooper Neill/Getty Images, Jason Hanna/Getty Images

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet? Their relationship timeline

The Taylor and Travis dating rumours go all the way back to July 7th/8th when Taylor took her Eras Tour to the Arrowhead Stadium in KC.

A few weeks later, Travis revealed that he had recently been to see Taylor on tour, and had made a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it in the hopes that he would be able to give it to her after the show. However, because she doesn't do meet-and-greets before or after the show, he wasn't able to.

Rumours then began to fly, with sources claiming that the two had connected and were in the "talking stage", and have been "quietly hanging out".

Throughout September, both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce were asked multiple times about Taylor and Travis' rumoured relationship in various interviews, but neither confirmed anything. (Jason did say he thought it was "100% true", but quickly clarified that he was joking.)

On September 21st, Travis revealed that he had invited Taylor to come and watch him play: "I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So we'll see what happens in the near future."

The near future turned out to be just three days later, when Taylor rocked up to the Chiefs game and watched Travis play as she sat alongside his mother Donna Kelce.

Of course, Taylor's appearance at the game has sent fans into an absolute meltdown.

Not least because the dating rumours look to be true, but because the whole thing reads as if it's been lifted from the pages of a highly-rated sports romance fanfic from AO3.

Travis turning up wearing a Kid Super matching set called '1989 Bedroom Painting'? Taylor wearing head to toe Chiefs merch? Travis scoring a touchdown and Taylor screaming "LET'S FUCKING GOOOO"? Taylor posing with a fan-made Kelce/Swift poster? The two of them walking out together and driving off together in Travis' convertible?

Yeah, the memes about this one are out of control.

After Taylor's appearance at the game, a source told People: "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends. Travis invited her to the game, and of course she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

