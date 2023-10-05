Taylor Swift fans slams podcaster's "disgusting" comments about her and Travis Kelce

By Sam Prance

Big Cat said that he wants Taylor Swift to release a sex tape to justify her rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce.

Viral podcaster Big Cat is coming under fire after making several "disgusting" comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will already know that the two stars are rumoured to be in a relationship right now. It all started when Travis revealed that he had tried to give Taylor his phone number after one of her Eras Tour shows. Cut to now, and Taylor has appeared at two of Travis' games. She's also been spotted holding hands and hanging out with Travis.

For the most part, fans have been living for all things Taylor and Travis. However, some people have complained that Taylor is now dominating football headlines and Big Cat has sparked outrage after asking Taylor and Travis to release a sex tape.

Taylor Swift fans slams podcaster's "disgusting" comments about her and Travis Kelce. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Barstool Podcasts, Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Promoting a recent clip from Barstool's Pardon My Take podcast, Big Cat, aka Dan Katz, tweeted: "If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sunday’s I’m going to need to see a sex tape. These are my demands." In the video, Big Cat argues that Taylor and Travis' relationship is fake and the only way for them to prove that it's real is to release a sex tape.

Big Cat says: "You know what, alright, I’ll say this — if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like fine, you guys can have sex, you can be boyfriend and girlfriend. I don’t buy it until I see some dick in vagina. P in V otherwise it's not real. P in A, or P in V, or P in M. I’ll take a handjob, that’s fine."

He ended by saying: "I'll be like you know what these two lovebirds, they can't get their hands off of each other. It's fine. Until that happens, I think it's fake and I think it's for clicks. I think Taylor Swift is using the NFL to make her star bigger."

If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sunday’s I’m going to need to see a sex tape. These are my demands @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/wl8On9yx5w — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 2, 2023

Of course, it wasn't long before the clip went viral with over 37.5 million views and many people calling out Big Cat for being misogynistic and sexually harassing both Taylor and Travis.

Actress Rachel Zegler tweeted: "it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated."

Another person wrote: "first of all.. ew? genuinely what is wrong with some of you. speaking like this isn’t creepy and bizarre to you? additionally, men’s delusion truly knows no bounds. taylor isn’t waiting for some pervy podcast blob to “approve” of her relationship."

They added: "i promise you Taylor-13-million-albums-sold-songwriter-of-the-decade-has-changed-federal-legislation-simply-by-saying-she-doesn’t-like-something-twelve-grammys-tour-holding-up-the-usa-economy-Swift, isn’t using a football player with less than half her success or notoriety for clout."

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

first of all.. ew? genuinely what is wrong with some of you. speaking like this isn’t creepy and bizarre to you?



additionally, men’s delusion truly knows no bounds. 1. taylor isn’t waiting for some pervy podcast blob to “approve” of her relationship 2. i promise you… https://t.co/hMIKWdeYwf — danisha carter (@danishacarterr) October 3, 2023

the stores that sell podcast microphones need to start issuing a mandatory misogyny test before a sale can legally take place https://t.co/GKgVl1nKfO — matt (@mattxiv) October 2, 2023

every goddamn day I’m reminded men view women as sexual objects to be used for their enjoyment and it pisses me the fuck off. take your 5 chins, shitty headphones, and disgusting mustache and shut the fuck up actually. https://t.co/O2c9mfFbxa — sol ⛅️ (@soleisdaylight) October 2, 2023

publicly demanding sexual favors from a women in return for simply allowing her to exist in a male-dominated space, implying to thousands of young men and boys that women should have to “pay a price” just for a seat at table…i’m disgusted being a woman is so fucking exhausting https://t.co/9IOUZ8G4GU — reygan (@reyganmarianne) October 3, 2023

As it stands, Big Cat is yet to apologise for his comments. Instead, he's doubled down on them and insisted that they were a joke. When asked, "You don’t find this at all strange to say?", Big Cat tweeted: "No."

Someone also asked, "Don't you have a daughter...?" and Big Cat replied: "Yes, and hopefully she has a sense of humor and understands when I’m clearly making a joke."

No — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 2, 2023

Yes, and hopefully she has a sense of humor and understands when I’m clearly making a joke — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 2, 2023

It should go without saying that comments like this are wrong no matter if they're intended as a joke or not.

