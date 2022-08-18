Taylor Swift was denied a cameo in Twilight: New Moon

By Woodrow Whyte

Director Chris Weitz said: "Sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s request to be an extra in The Twilight Saga: New Moon was denied, and fans are going wild.

Appearing on Ashley Greene's (aka Alice Cullen) podcast The Twilight Effect, New Moon director Chris Weitz revealed that he rejected Taylor’s request to be an extra in the 2009 blockbuster, claiming that she would have been too distracting.

“Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, ‘Taylor would like to be in this movie – not because of you, but she’s a Twi-hard,” he explained during the episode.

While Taylor only wanted to have a super small cameo in the second Twilight movie — "someone at the cafeteria, or the diner, or whatever,” — Chris ultimately thought that her presence would be detrimental to the movie.

READ MORE: Hayley Williams said she "struggled" after Paramore featured on the Twilight soundtrack

Taylor Swift nearly has a cameo in Twilight: New Moon. Picture: Getty / Alamy

Chris said: “The hardest thing for me was to be like, the moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes, nobody is going to be able to process anything.”

While he does slightly regret the decision, he still stands by the fact that it was the best decision for the franchise at the time. “She must have been like, ‘Who is this jerk?’ But sometimes you make decisions thinking this is for the best of the film,” he added.

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the revelation that the 'All Too Well' singer could have been in the most iconic movie series of the twenty-tens.

"Learning that Taylor Swift could've been in the best twilight movie (new moon) and she wasn’t ruined my day I think [sic]” one person tweeted.

A second wrote: “Maybe if New Moon had Taylor Swift in it, it would top the Hannah Montana movie but here we are”

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson reveals he was high on valium during his Twilight audition

learning that taylor swift couldve been in the best twilight movie (new moon) and she wasnt ruined my day i think — sheowwwrrnaur (@SH1ONA) August 17, 2022

maybe if new moon had taylor swift in it, it would top the hannah montana movie but here we are — ◡̈ (@shelbysfolklore) August 18, 2022

Additionally, fans have speculated for a while that Taylor’s song 'Haunted' was inspired by the Twilight Saga — specifically, the plot line in New Moon when Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) leaves Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) — and people think that the podcast revelation adds further proof to the theory.

“Before today, you could not have convinced me that 'Haunted' is not about Bella, Edward and Jacob in New Moon,” one TikToker said in a video. “But then the director of New Moon said this on a podcast and now I’m even more convinced.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release date: When is it coming out?

“I always thought it was about Taylor Lautner & John Mayer but either way it makes total sense,” one person commented. “I’ve always said this!! She wanted to write a song for or be in the movie, but they said no and so she just put it on speak now.”

While a third said that they can’t wait for the “New Moon soundtrack rejects on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Play along with our Twilight quizzes here: