Are Taylor Swift's You're Losing Me lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained
26 May 2023, 18:59 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 19:25
Taylor Swift amazed by fan reaction to record-breaking Midnights album
What are the lyrics to Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' and who are they about?
Taylor Swift is back with another CD exclusive song but what are her 'You're Losing Me' lyrics about? Are they about Joe Alwyn?
Earlier this week (May 24), Taylor Swift surprised fans by announcing that she was releasing two new editions of her Number 1 album Midnights. The Til Dawn Edition features 'Hits Different', a new version of 'Snow on the Beach' with more Lana Del Rey and a remix of 'Karma' with Ice Spice. The Late Night edition features an unreleased song called 'You're Losing Me'.
However, you can only buy The Late Night edition at the Eras Tour. On Instagram, Taylor explained: "For those of you going to the East Rutherford shows - we will have a new special edition CD available ONLY on site starting at 12:30pm ET on Friday! This CD will have a never before heard Midnights vault track called 'You’re Losing Me'!"
For anyone who can't go to East Rutherford and wants to know what 'You're Losing Me' is about, we've got you covered.
What are Taylor Swift's 'You're Losing Me' lyrics?
In 'You're Losing Me', Taylor Swift appears to be singing about a failing relationship. In the first verse, she sings: "You say, "I don't understand" and I say, "I know you don't" / We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't". She then reveals that she's begun considering if they should breakup: "Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time".
Taylor continues in the pre-chorus: "Do I throw out everything we built or keep it? / I'm getting tired even for a phoenix / Always rising from the ashes / Mendin' all her gashes / You might just have dealt the final blow." In the chorus, Taylor sings: "Stop, you're losing me / I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore for you".
Taylor gets more specific in the bridge. She adds: "How long can we be a sad song / 'Till we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy / And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier".
In one of her most devastating lyrics to date, Taylor also alludes to dating someone who didn't want to marry her. She sings: "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her".
Based on the lyrics, fans think that the song could be about Taylor considering breaking up with Joe Alwyn before they actually did separate. The former couple reportedly ended things earlier this year.
JOE DIDNT WANT TO MARRY TAYLOR🚨🚨 “i wouldn’t marry me either” taylor swift - you’re losing me— ryan🪐 (@thatoneswiftie4) May 26, 2023
you’re losing me is the joe breakup song i’ve been waiting for tbh— madison ψ 🎟️ TMRW! (@ghostofmadisonn) May 26, 2023
the bridge of YOU'RE LOSING ME holy mother of god i can't- it's like a collection of all songs for Joe and now the lyrics are just the opposite 😭💔— Moin (@iMoinNawaz) May 26, 2023
i’m listening to you’re losing me rn & all i have to say is joe alwyn you better count your mf days pic.twitter.com/kEsFSO3ikG— 🪩 | B (@Taylorschair13) May 26, 2023
As it stands, Taylor is yet to discuss the meaning behind 'You're Losing Me'. We shall update you if and when she does.
Taylor Swift - 'You're Losing Me' lyrics
VERSE 1
You say "I don't understand" and I say "I know you don't"
We thought a cure would come through in time, now, I fear it won't
Remember lookin' at this room, we loved it 'cause of the light
Now, I just sit in the dark and wonder if it's time
PRE-CHORUS
Do I throw out everything we built or keep it?
I'm getting tired even for a phoenix
Always rising from the ashes
Mendin' all her gashes
You might just have dealt the final blow
CHORUS
Stop, you're losing me
Stop, you're losing me
Stop, you're losing me
I can't find a pulse
My heart won't start anymore for you
'Cause you're losing me
VERSE 2
Every mornin' I glared at you with storms in my eyes
How can you say that you love someone you can't tell is dying?
I sent you signals and bit my nails down to the quick
My face was grey but you wouldn't admit that we were sick
PRE-CHORUS
And the air is thick with lies and indecision
I know my pain is such an imposition
Now you're running down the hallway
And you know what they all say
"You don't know what you got until it's gone"
CHORUS
Stop, you're losing me
Stop, you're losing me
Stop, you're losing me
I can't find a pulse
My heart won't start anymore for you
'Cause you're losing me
'Cause you're losing me
Stop (Stop), 'cause you're losing me
POST-CHORUS
My heart won't start anymore (Stop, 'cause you're losing me)
My heart won't start anymore (Stop, 'cause you're losing me)
BRIDGE
How long can we be a sad song
'Till we were too far gone to bring back to life?
I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy
And all I did was bleed as I tried to be the bravest soldier
Fighting in only your army, frontlines, don't you ignore me
I'm the best thing at this party (You're losing me)
And I wouldn't marry me either A pathological people pleaser
Who only wanted you to see her
And I'm fading thinking
"Do something, baby, say something" (Say something)
"Lose something, baby, risk something" (You're losing me)
"Choose something, baby, I got nothing" (I got nothing)
"To believe, unless you're choosing me"
CHORUS
I can't a find pulse, my heart won't start anymore
OUTRO
You're losing me
Stop (Stop, stop), you're losing me
Stop (Stop, stop), you're losing me
