Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy was previously called out for laughing about Ice Spice's ethnicity on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

The 1975's Matty Healy has apologised after being called out for offensive remarks he made about Ice Spice on a podcast.

In February, Matty Healy faced backlash after his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. In the episode, Matty said that he had sent DMs to Ice Spice. Matty and both of the hosts then began speculating about Ice Spice's race. Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen suggested that Ice Spice is Inuit or Chinese and did multiple problematic accents.

In the podcast, Matty can be heard laughing in response to Adam and Nick's comments. When Matty was asked, "So you slide into her DMs and ask ‘What are you? A fucking Eskimo or something?’", Matty replied: "Yeah, that's what I was like." Ice Spice is actually from the Bronx and is of Dominican and Nigerian descent.

Matty's viral comments led many people to criticise him, including Yungblud. At the time, Matty made fun of Yungblud's comments. Now Matty has apologised to Ice Spice.

The 1975's Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks. Picture: Apple, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Speaking during his concert in Auckland, New Zealand today (Apr 21), Matty said: "Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a dick. I love you Ice Spice. I'm so sorry. I don't want anything I get misconstrued to be mean."

Matty then specified: "I don't mind being a bit of a joker. It’s ok for me to be like a trickster but I don’t want to be perceived as mean-hearted cause honestly I love you guys and I love doing this. I'm sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong. I just have to do it in public and then apologise to Ice Spice. My life's a bit weird."

Matty ended by saying: "I am genuinely sorry if I upset her cause I fucking love her."

„It’s okay for me to be lika trickster but I don’t wanna be perceived as mean-hearted“🥹🫶🏼

„I’m sorry if I get it wrong“🥹😭

THE OUTFIT CHANGE TO TRUMANBLACK CHORE🤤

„play some music it’s what you payed for not my fucking therapy session“💀 pic.twitter.com/7nezFT8VCx — tina ⎕ too much noise 🥀 (@ubiquitassline) April 21, 2023

not matty healy of the 1975 and the rest of these dumbass white people being openly racist towards THREE whole races within the span of 30 seconds … 🚮🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/VLxo19dEUD — lehuanani ❤️‍🩹 (@emogf420) February 28, 2023

As it stands, Ice Spice hasn't addressed Matty's initial comments or his apology. However, before the controversy, Ice Spice told Elle that she was a fan of The 1975. She said: "I listen to alternative music. I feel like a lot of people wouldn't expect that. Shout out Coldplay, The 1975. Obsessed with them."

We shall keep you posted with any updates.

