Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks

21 April 2023, 14:56

Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy was previously called out for laughing about Ice Spice's ethnicity on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 1975's Matty Healy has apologised after being called out for offensive remarks he made about Ice Spice on a podcast.

In February, Matty Healy faced backlash after his appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. In the episode, Matty said that he had sent DMs to Ice Spice. Matty and both of the hosts then began speculating about Ice Spice's race. Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen suggested that Ice Spice is Inuit or Chinese and did multiple problematic accents.

In the podcast, Matty can be heard laughing in response to Adam and Nick's comments. When Matty was asked, "So you slide into her DMs and ask ‘What are you? A fucking Eskimo or something?’", Matty replied: "Yeah, that's what I was like." Ice Spice is actually from the Bronx and is of Dominican and Nigerian descent.

Matty's viral comments led many people to criticise him, including Yungblud. At the time, Matty made fun of Yungblud's comments. Now Matty has apologised to Ice Spice.

READ MORE: Ice Spice calls out Instagram for not letting her use her real name as a caption

The 1975's Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks
The 1975's Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks. Picture: Apple, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Speaking during his concert in Auckland, New Zealand today (Apr 21), Matty said: "Sorry if I've offended you. Ice Spice, I'm sorry. It's not because I'm annoyed that me joking got misconstrued cause I don't want Ice Spice to think that I'm a dick. I love you Ice Spice. I'm so sorry. I don't want anything I get misconstrued to be mean."

Matty then specified: "I don't mind being a bit of a joker. It’s ok for me to be like a trickster but I don’t want to be perceived as mean-hearted cause honestly I love you guys and I love doing this. I'm sorry if I get it wrong. We all get it wrong. I just have to do it in public and then apologise to Ice Spice. My life's a bit weird."

Matty ended by saying: "I am genuinely sorry if I upset her cause I fucking love her."

As it stands, Ice Spice hasn't addressed Matty's initial comments or his apology. However, before the controversy, Ice Spice told Elle that she was a fan of The 1975. She said: "I listen to alternative music. I feel like a lot of people wouldn't expect that. Shout out Coldplay, The 1975. Obsessed with them."

We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Read more The 1975 news here:

WATCH: FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

FLO Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest The 1975 News

The best albums of 2022

The best albums of 2022

Features

PopBuzz songs of the year 2021

The 50 best songs of 2021

Features

The 1975 A Brief Inquiry...Lyrics As Instagram Captions

64 lyrics from The 1975's 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' that make the perfect Instagram caption
Matty Healy / Lil Peep

The 1975 Billboards Honouring Lil Peep Popped Up In London Overnight

The 1975

This Message From The 1975 Is Freaking Us Out

Trending on PopBuzz

Here are the Top 10 most-liked videos on TikTok

What is the most liked video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Social Media

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Viral

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

All the best Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

59 Taylor Swift lyrics for your Eras Tour Instagram captions

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 44 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift