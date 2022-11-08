The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage

8 November 2022, 12:23 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 12:25

By Sam Prance

Matty Healy ate the raw meat after touching himself during The 1975's live-streamed show at Madison Square Gardens.

Matty Healy is breaking the internet after confusing The 1975 fans by eating a raw steak shirtless on stage during a concert.

Last night (Nov 7), The 1975 performed to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Gardens in honour of their new album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The concert, which is part of the US leg of their At Their Very Best tour, was live-streamed on Twitch to fans all around the world, and it included performances of hits like 'If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)' and 'Sex'.

However, it was the moment when Matty began touching himself and eating a raw steak that caught everyone's attention.

The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage
The 1975's Matty Healy shocks fans after eating a raw steak shirtless onstage. Picture: Apple, The 1975 via Twitch

Yes. As multiple viral clips from the event demonstrate, a shirtless Matty touched himself and then got down on his knees to pick up a raw unseasoned steak. Sure enough, he then began eating the uncooked meat in front of thousands of fans. He also did push-ups and crawled into a TV prop. Naturally, fans are losing it over the unexpected moment.

Reacting, critic Ilana Kaplan tweeted: "Matty Healy eating a giant raw slab of meat on stage after touching himself was not where I expected the 1975 show to go but I guess I should have." Someone else wrote: "I actually woke up to see Matty Healy eating a raw steak on stage that has RUINED my day."

Responding to a fan who tweeted:" bestie please this isn’t you" alongside a video of Matty eating the steak, Matty simply retweeted the clip and wrote: "MSG" in reference to where the concert took place.

As it stands, Matty is yet to explain why he ate a raw steak during the concert and if he plans to do it throughout the rest of The 1975's tour. We shall update you if he says anything further on the matter.



