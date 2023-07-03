Matty Healy says he regrets recent offensive comments during The 1975 concert

3 July 2023, 16:08

The 1975’s Matty Healy snogs fan at concert

By Katie Louise Smith

"There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of fucking songs I’d take back if I had the chance."

Matty Healy took to the stage during The 1975's recent London gig to address some of the offensive comments he's made in the past.

Over the past few years, Matty has come under fire for countless comments he's made, whether they were said on stage, or during interviews. Recently, the frontman has come under-fire for his comments about Harry Styles queerbaiting, and for laughing at offensive comments made about Ice Spice on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

During the band's set in London's Finsbury Park on Sunday (July 2), Matty admitted that he does have regrets over things he's said in the past.

READ MORE: Matty Healy apologises to Ice Spice after being called out for offensive remarks

Matty Healy says he regrets some of the stuff he's said and done over the past few years
Picture: Marc Piasecki/WireImage, via TikTok

"I’m not someone who takes things for granted. The 1975 isn’t a dry band. There’s a lot of irony in it," Matty started, adding: "Like, [the song] 'Love Me', for example, it doesn’t make sense unless I’m taking the piss out of myself."

"I was always, like, trying stuff. And some stuff I got right and some stuff I got wrong," he continued. "But, do you know what? There’s a lot of things I’ve said, jokes that I’ve made, you know what, there’s probably a couple of fucking songs I’d take back if I had the chance."

Vaguely acknowledging his often controversial behaviour, Matty went on to add: "What I mean is that I really am only doing this because I want to make you guys laugh and feel good. That’s what my favourite art does and that’s what I’m trying to do. I get a bit excited."

He later added that he was "fucking proud" of himself.

Matty Healy makes fun of Yungblud

In June, Matty was called out by Rina Sawayama during her Glastonbury set for his recent offensive comments on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

Just before performing her critically acclaimed single 'STFU!', Rina made a speech, saying: "This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast. He also owns my masters. I've had enough."

