Travis Scott sued by family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount who is in a coma after being trampled at Astroworld

According to the lawsuit, Ezra was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled" in the crowd at Astroworld in Houston, TX on November 5th.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The family of a 9-year-old Travis Scott fan who is in a coma after attending Astroworld is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation.

On Friday night (Nov 5), eight people tragically died at the music festival in Houston, Texas and several more were injured during Travis Scott's headline set. The youngest person to have sadly lost their life was just 14.

According to TMZ, 9-year-old Ezra Blount has now been named as the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, and his family is now suing Travis Scott and Live Nation for the horrific injuries he suffered.

According to the lawsuit, Ezra was "kicked, stepped on, and trampled" as people around him were lifting up "unconscious bodies of friends and strangers and surfed them over the top of the crowd, hoping to send them to safety."

Ezra sustained severe damage to his liver, kidney and brain, and has now been placed into a medically induced coma.

Rolling Stone reports that Ezra's father Treston had Ezra on his shoulders but then passed out as the crowd surged, and lost his son. Ezra's grandmother Tericia Blount told the publication that the family later found Ezra at a nearby hospital listed as a 'John Doe'.

The lawsuit says that Travis, Live Nation and several other entities “failed in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives" of all concertgoers and that they didn't have enough security to implement crowd control measures and emergency medical support.

Ezra's family have also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Ezra's recovery and medical bills.

Please lift this sweet boy in prayer. 9YO Ezra Blount was on his dads shoulders at #AstroWorld as he tried to protect him from crowd surge. His dad was overcome by pressure, Ezra fell and was trampled. His family says all organs are damaged, brain swelling- praying for a miracle pic.twitter.com/zEO74XqK61 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 8, 2021

Following his initial social media statement about the deaths at Astroworld, Travis Scott has now promised to pay for the funerals of the eight people who sadly lost their lives in the crowd.

He will also reportedly be offering refunds to all those that attended and has pledged to help concert-goers receive mental health support through a partnership with online therapy service BetterHelp.

In a statement, he said: "Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs and provide further aid for individuals affected by the November 5th tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. In addition, Travis has partnered with BetterHelp to supply free one-on-one online therapy, and is working closely with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services."

