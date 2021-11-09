Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs of the eight people who died at Astroworld festival

Travis will also help Astroworld festival attendees receive free mental health support through BetterHelp.

Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs of the eight people who tragically lost their lives at Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday (Nov 5).

Eight people aged between 14 and 27 died at the music event and several more were injured after a crowd surge during the rapper's headline set. A cause of death for the eight victims is yet to be determined, Houston Chronicle reports.

Videos of the incident showed Travis continuing his set while people scrambled to get out of the festival and alert staff that there was a problem. However, Travis' girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance, has said that they were not aware that there had been fatalities at the time.

Soon after details of the tragic event were released, Travis released a video pledging to help the victims families. He said: "I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time."

Travis has now promised to pay for the funerals of the people that lost their lives at Astroworld. He will also reportedly be offering refunds to all those that attended and has pledged to help concert-goers to received mental health support through a partnership with online therapy service BetterHelp.

In a statement, he said: "Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs and provide further aid for individuals affected by the November 5th tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. In addition, Travis has partnered with BetterHelp to supply free one-on-one online therapy, and is working closely with NAMI, MHA National, and MHA of Greater Houston (Mental Health America) to direct all those in need to proper mental health services.

"Travis remains in active conversations with the city of Houston, law enforcement and local first responders to respectfully and appropriately connect with the individuals and families of those involved. These are the first of many steps Travis plans on taking as part of his personal vow to assist those affected throughout their grieving and recovery process."

The statement continues: "As part of the emotional support efforts, BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link.

"BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday - Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. "This hotline can be reached at 1-844-CJ NAMI 1 (844-256-2641). NAMI's Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counselling services, psycho-education, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services."

The statement concluded: "Travis is grateful to be working alongside BetterHelp, a renowned mental health service provider and to be able to quickly provide this fundamental care and support. Further relief efforts to be announced in the coming days and weeks."

Travis is now facing multiple lawsuits from Astroworld attendees who have claimed that Travis and Astroworld producers Live Nation failed to provide proper safety measures.

