Travis Scott called out for BetterHelp brand deal that offers free therapy for Astroworld attendees

10 November 2021, 12:16 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 12:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

BetterHelp "collects, uses, and stores" certain data from its users including private conversations with your therapist.

Travis Scott is receiving backlash for partnering with online therapy service, BetterHelp, to support Astroworld attendees' mental health.

On Friday (Nov 5), eight people died at the music event in Houston, Texas, with the youngest being only 14 years old. Hundreds more concert-goers were injured after a crowd surge, including a nine-year-old boy, who is currently fighting for his life in a medically-induced coma.

Since the tragic event, Travis has promised to work with the families of the victims. In a statement, Travis said he would cover the funeral costs of those that had died. He also pledged to help concert-goers receive mental health support through a partnership with BetterHelp.

Travis Scott called out for BetterHelp brand deal that offers free therapy for Astroworld attendees. Picture: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images, Erika Goldring/WireImage

"As part of the emotional support efforts, BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link," the statement read.

"BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday - Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. This hotline can be reached at 1-844-CJ NAMI 1 (844-256-2641). NAMI's Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counselling services, psycho-education, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services."

The statement ended: "Travis is grateful to be working alongside BetterHelp, a renowned mental health service provider and to be able to quickly provide this fundamental care and support. Further relief efforts to be announced in the coming days and weeks."

However, people are now calling the collaboration problematic. Some have an issue with the fact that the therapy being offered is only free for the first month, which BetterHelp offer to first-time customers anyway when they sign up. People have also found it a little strange that the therapy is part of brand deal. Although the terms of the deal are not public knowledge, it's possible that Travis is being paid for each referral, as other influencers and celebrities who have partnered with BetterHelp have in the past. That means he would be profiting from the traumatic deaths of the Astroworld victims.

Others have issues with the company itself. As per their Privacy Policy, BetterHelp "collects, uses, and stores" certain data from its users including private conversations with your therapist. It has also been found to sell a "limited" amount of data to Facebook.

Travis is yet to respond to the backlash surrounding BetterHelp. We will update you if he does.

