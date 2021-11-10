Travis Scott called out for BetterHelp brand deal that offers free therapy for Astroworld attendees

By Jazmin Duribe

BetterHelp "collects, uses, and stores" certain data from its users including private conversations with your therapist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Travis Scott is receiving backlash for partnering with online therapy service, BetterHelp, to support Astroworld attendees' mental health.

On Friday (Nov 5), eight people died at the music event in Houston, Texas, with the youngest being only 14 years old. Hundreds more concert-goers were injured after a crowd surge, including a nine-year-old boy, who is currently fighting for his life in a medically-induced coma.

Since the tragic event, Travis has promised to work with the families of the victims. In a statement, Travis said he would cover the funeral costs of those that had died. He also pledged to help concert-goers receive mental health support through a partnership with BetterHelp.

READ MORE: Travis Scott will cover the funeral costs of the eight people who died at Astroworld festival

Travis Scott called out for BetterHelp brand deal that offers free therapy for Astroworld attendees. Picture: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images, Erika Goldring/WireImage

"As part of the emotional support efforts, BetterHelp, in conjunction with Travis, will be offering free one-on-one sessions with a licensed therapist for those who sign up using their dedicated link," the statement read.

"BetterHelp will also direct those in immediate need to NAMI, who has a dedicated national hotline, available Monday - Friday from 10am to 10pm ET. This hotline can be reached at 1-844-CJ NAMI 1 (844-256-2641). NAMI's Greater Houston chapter will direct incoming callers to the BetterHelp portal established via this partnership and ensure access to various counselling services, psycho-education, community-based healing circles, support groups, and other related services."

The statement ended: "Travis is grateful to be working alongside BetterHelp, a renowned mental health service provider and to be able to quickly provide this fundamental care and support. Further relief efforts to be announced in the coming days and weeks."

However, people are now calling the collaboration problematic. Some have an issue with the fact that the therapy being offered is only free for the first month, which BetterHelp offer to first-time customers anyway when they sign up. People have also found it a little strange that the therapy is part of brand deal. Although the terms of the deal are not public knowledge, it's possible that Travis is being paid for each referral, as other influencers and celebrities who have partnered with BetterHelp have in the past. That means he would be profiting from the traumatic deaths of the Astroworld victims.

Others have issues with the company itself. As per their Privacy Policy, BetterHelp "collects, uses, and stores" certain data from its users including private conversations with your therapist. It has also been found to sell a "limited" amount of data to Facebook.

If you watched your friends die at the Travis Scott concert you get one free month of @betterhelp pic.twitter.com/AbF8Q8rz7V — TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod) November 9, 2021

"RIP to everyone but use code ASTRO for 1 month free #ad" https://t.co/SSxTunU62g — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) November 9, 2021

Did we just go from a tragedy to a BetterHelp brand partnership? https://t.co/H6SeJFMq1N — upworthy link (@theneedledrop) November 9, 2021

“Hi, I’m Travis Scott and I’m largely responsible for the death of 8 people and trauma of the thousands. That’s why this month I’m partnering with BetterHelp so they can sell your information to a 3rd parties to target you with ads hoping you spend money when you’re depressed.” https://t.co/VDSHOkgytt — Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) November 9, 2021

what they fail to mention is betterhelp sells their data to facebook & if they accept this, any refunds or paid funeral costs then it waives their ability to sue travis & livenation https://t.co/V6QpzC2JzB — depression hashira (@bIackcello) November 10, 2021

Better help (and all these therapy apps) of course sell your data to companies like Facebook—anyways sorry you saw that 14 year old kid get crushed to death — TrueAnon (@TrueAnonPod) November 9, 2021

This man just finessed a sponsor from a mass murder event https://t.co/LirevvjqvF — Jess✨ (@BadCrippIe) November 9, 2021

Tragic and logical endpoint of the influencer economy is brokering brand partnership deals for the deaths of your followers https://t.co/TdT0Jm3yBU — livvi.eth (@livviyallop) November 9, 2021

he rly got a sponsorship from this like he's a podcast https://t.co/wn2GLCn9UI — prezoh (@prezoh) November 9, 2021

Travis is yet to respond to the backlash surrounding BetterHelp. We will update you if he does.

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.